Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra comes to Tejasswi Prakash's defence after she is accused of ruining his game

Bigg Boss 15's lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are winning hearts with their outings after their the end of the show. fans are gushing over how adorable they are. Tejasswi Prakash who has won the show is currently extremely busy with her next show Naagin 6, while Karan is enjoying his phase of being in LOVE. When Karan entered the BB 15 house much thought that he is the winner b but slowly his game wasn't up to the mark and it was blamed on Tejasswi that she is the one who ruined his game. However, Karan disagrees with these allegations against his ladylove. Talking to ETimes he addressed how the allegation around Tejasswi for spoiling his game, he said, " I lived the Bigg Boss journey the way I wanted to. If I fell in love, why would it be Tejasswi's fault? Why are people blaming her for this? She made me stronger, gave me the strength to survive till the end in that madhouse". Calling her his strength Karan added, " If she wasn't there, main give up kar ke nikal gaya hota. She didn't ruin my game, she was my strength there. I am happy about her victory, and I am proud of her. Tejasswi and I may not be perfect, but I guess we are perfect for each other". Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash to Pratik Sehajpal-Nishant Bhat: A look at who is and who isn't on Shamita Shetty's birthday brunch guest list

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Tejasswi got super busy after her won as she was lined up for doing tons of interactions with the media. However she got finished by 5.30 am in the morning and had no address of Karan and his contact number so she requested the production people to drop her at his house, talking about how it Karan said, " Tejasswi didn't have my address or phone number, but as soon as she came out of the house, instead of enjoying her win at home with family, she asked the production people to drop her at my house. Main so gaya tha, she landed at my house at 5.30 in the morning. It was cute. I am so used to spending all my time with her that now when she is not with me, I start missing her. We are both going bonkers". TejRan is indeed the hottest favourite couple in the town. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rakhi Sawant calls Shehnaaz Gill 'rockstar'; tells her, 'ab dhamaka karo' – watch video