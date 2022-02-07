The Real Khabri is synonymous with Bigg Boss. He had been supporting Tejasswi Prakash for Bigg Boss 15. From the looks of it, he seems to be a huge fan of the Bigg Boss 15 winner. In fact, he maintained from day one that the neutral audience loves Tejasswi Prakash besides her solo fans. Of course, we have had a huge #TejRan fanbase too. He has been keeping a close track on what people are doing after the show. The Real Khabri wrote about how lakhs of people joined Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash joined the two stars did their first Insta lives. Also Read - Salman Khan's good friend Iulia Vantur sings praises for his hosting in Bigg Boss, says 'I don’t think anyone else...'

Well, Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh also did a live. It apparently had only 111 people. The Real Khabri shared a screenshot and trolled him in a fun manner. Check it out...

History Created. #BiggBoss15 Contestant #Ritesh registered a highest viewers of 111 on his instagram Live. Biggest Ever? pic.twitter.com/uZDXygOK1u — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 6, 2022

I understand that you meant it like a joke.. but mocking someone this way is not cool bro.. I’ve spent time with Jiju and he is also human like you and me and with real emotions too.. put yourself in his shoes and think how he would feel.. — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) February 7, 2022

As we know, Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh Singh was a part of Bigg Boss 15. All the housemates referred to him as Jiju. When he was inside, his ex-wife came and gave explosive interviews on how he was allegedly an abusive husband, and they are not formally divorced as yet. Fans of Rakhi Sawant advised her to end the marriage on social media after hearing how badly he allegedly treated his ex wife.

After reading Karan Kundrra's tweet, The Real Khabri told him that he might have gone a bit overboard here. The Real Khabri is known to be the most accurate source of information out there on Bigg Boss.

Kya hi bolun ab? Yahan me pighal gaya? I agree it went a little over but this tweet was only done to cool down a situation on twitter. Sorry if he felt bad https://t.co/kEOVG5j11C — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 7, 2022

TejRan fans are clued in to all the paparazzi pages to get a glimpse of their fave couple. This shipping thing has become pretty serious on social media. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have surely emerged as the most popular contestants out there.