The Real Khabri is synonymous with Bigg Boss. He had been supporting Tejasswi Prakash for Bigg Boss 15. From the looks of it, he seems to be a huge fan of the Bigg Boss 15 winner. In fact, he maintained from day one that the neutral audience loves Tejasswi Prakash besides her solo fans. Of course, we have had a huge #TejRan fanbase too. He has been keeping a close track on what people are doing after the show. The Real Khabri wrote about how lakhs of people joined Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash joined the two stars did their first Insta lives. Also Read - Salman Khan's good friend Iulia Vantur sings praises for his hosting in Bigg Boss, says 'I don’t think anyone else...'
Well, Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh also did a live. It apparently had only 111 people. The Real Khabri shared a screenshot and trolled him in a fun manner. Check it out... Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash UPSET with Ekta Kapoor; wants her season to be better than the first – read SHOCKING deets
As we know, Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh Singh was a part of Bigg Boss 15. All the housemates referred to him as Jiju. When he was inside, his ex-wife came and gave explosive interviews on how he was allegedly an abusive husband, and they are not formally divorced as yet. Fans of Rakhi Sawant advised her to end the marriage on social media after hearing how badly he allegedly treated his ex wife. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash's co-stars are all smitten by her charm; TejRan fans tease Karan Kundrra – watch video
After reading Karan Kundrra's tweet, The Real Khabri told him that he might have gone a bit overboard here. The Real Khabri is known to be the most accurate source of information out there on Bigg Boss.
TejRan fans are clued in to all the paparazzi pages to get a glimpse of their fave couple. This shipping thing has become pretty serious on social media. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have surely emerged as the most popular contestants out there.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.