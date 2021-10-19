It seems that after Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer, we will witness another love story in the Bigg Boss house as Karan Kundrra confesses to Tejasswi Prakash in the latest episode of BB 15 that he is fond of her. The duo had a long chat in the late night at the jungle area, where Karan told Tejasswi, “I am feeling a bit distant from you since a few days. It is becoming bit difficult to converse with you, approach you or get through you. It is annoying at times. We have never spoken together ever. I think this is the first time our footage will come together. I thought when you said our vibes match and we talk together, it will be nice. But it is not happening.”

Expressing his feelings for her, the popular TV actor added, “I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I wasn’t happy when you went inside the main house. I was even making faces. It took a lot for me to actually say ‘Teju I miss you a lot.’ It might have happened that we have never spoken, but I have a problem in expressing my emotions.”

The actress replied, “When I was upset, you didn’t do anything about it. I am not saying that you should be caring and all, but as a courtesy, you should at least ask.” To which, Karann responds, “Notice, whenever there is any commotion happening, I am always there to see that if you are ok. You be you. So I am telling you this that I need to be given rights. So now that you know, I will be there for you.”

Well, it will be interesting to see how the bond grows between the duo in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 15.