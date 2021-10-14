Bigg Boss gave a golden chance to the junglewasis yesterday to get in the main house. The junglewasis were divided into teams. Tiger team includes Vishal, Tejasswi, Jay and Akasa. The deer team includes Simba, Ieshaan, Afsana, and Donal. Plant team includes Karan, Umar, Miesha, and Vidhi. Vishal finds an alternative to get back into the house. Knowing that Shamita is the ‘Sanchalak’ that decides which team has the upper hand, Vishal approaches her with his plan. He convinces Shamita and very smartly gets her by his side. Shamita also decides to support Vishal as she realises that Karan Kundrra comes in the main house he will make a team with Pratik and Nishant. She gave more sugarcanes to other teams and less ones to Karan's team. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Simba Nagpal’s comment ‘Tu Apne Bhai Jaisa Nahi Ban Payega’ for Umar Riaz was totally uncalled for? Vote now

However, fans are impressed with the way Karan played. Knowing Shamita is being biased, Karan did not lose hope and kept doing his task. His hard work during the task was quite visible. He protected his sugarcanes and did his work well even though he knew everyone was targeting his team only. This attitude of Karan Kundrra has impressed the audience and they have asked Salman Khan to appreciate Karan during the weekend ka vaar. People have also declared Karan Kundrra as the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Take a look at the tweets:

Worst Sanchalak #ShamitaShetty I want SK to appreciate #KaranKundraa and his team for their genuine efforts. — Nili (@Nilllii_star) October 13, 2021

Main aaj hi bolta hoon karan will be the winner . Woh bohot hi smartly khel raha hai pura wolf ki tarah. Lag raha woh hero banega iss season ka . my favourite of this season. #KaranKundraa — Rahul Pradhan (@RahulPr51394308) October 13, 2021

Housemates know nothing about the map (Thanks to Karan) leaving this how it has to be fixed as Teju, Vishal & Jay shared with housemates Karan niti at it's best aur lo panga Vishal we'll not let them fix map if you get us in ?#KaranKundraa #KaranNitti — Harsh (@Harsh50196219) October 13, 2021

Livefeed is all about Karan

Istg yeh banda neend me bhi game decode and planning kerta hoga Amazing player I must say#KaranKundraa #BB15 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss15livefeed — Vidz✨ (@Vidztweetz) October 13, 2021

Why fear when #KaranKundraa is there.? Abhi care aur pyar s smjhaya hai usne sbko. I want this people betray him so that he can tell them who he really is. Itna parivarik mahaul acha nhi lag raha tha waise bhi. ? https://t.co/jOb5KfrlEE — Karan Kundrra Fangirl. ❤ (@swatu8430) October 13, 2021

He is truly a gem person.

Sometime before only she tore his clothe in task & somewhere he was little angry on her,but he didn't told anything to her.

When in bathroom he found her Crying

He started consoling her & motivating her.#KaranKundraa #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/x5MzpSze2u — Harsha Lakhina (@HarshaLakhina) October 13, 2021

Karan Kundrra is coming out as a Smartest, Strong and a Humble guy! I'm loving his quality of wishing everyone well and understanding them where they are wrong ♥️ True Leader ?Game on?#KaranKundraa #KaranKundrraSquad #HappyBirthdayKaran pic.twitter.com/lZnl5P1cWy — MITA (@mita_b321) October 10, 2021