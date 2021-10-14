Bigg Boss gave a golden chance to the junglewasis yesterday to get in the main house. The junglewasis were divided into teams. Tiger team includes Vishal, Tejasswi, Jay and Akasa. The deer team includes Simba, Ieshaan, Afsana, and Donal. Plant team includes Karan, Umar, Miesha, and Vidhi. Vishal finds an alternative to get back into the house. Knowing that Shamita is the ‘Sanchalak’ that decides which team has the upper hand, Vishal approaches her with his plan. He convinces Shamita and very smartly gets her by his side. Shamita also decides to support Vishal as she realises that Karan Kundrra comes in the main house he will make a team with Pratik and Nishant. She gave more sugarcanes to other teams and less ones to Karan's team. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Simba Nagpal’s comment ‘Tu Apne Bhai Jaisa Nahi Ban Payega’ for Umar Riaz was totally uncalled for? Vote now
However, fans are impressed with the way Karan played. Knowing Shamita is being biased, Karan did not lose hope and kept doing his task. His hard work during the task was quite visible. He protected his sugarcanes and did his work well even though he knew everyone was targeting his team only. This attitude of Karan Kundrra has impressed the audience and they have asked Salman Khan to appreciate Karan during the weekend ka vaar. People have also declared Karan Kundrra as the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Take a look at the tweets: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 11, Twitter Reactions: 'Task Master Umar Riaz' trends as fans praise him for acing his task game
