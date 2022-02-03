Bigg Boss 15 finalist Karan Kundrra is giving interviews like the rest of the contestants. Karan Kundrra finished third on the show. In an interview with Urban Asian, Karan Kundrra has spoken about a number of things. He also spoke about Shehnaaz Gill's tribute for late Sidharth Shukla. We know that she gave a performance on Tu Yaheen Hain at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15. Karan Kundrra said that he saw a bit of the song as they were not allowed to view what was happening on stage. When he came out, he saw it on Instagram and felt it was absolutely beautiful. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat says, 'I would have been in the top 2 with Tejasswi Prakash or Pratik Sehajpal if...' [Exclusive]

Karan Kundrra told Urban Asian that he was glad to see Shehnaaz Gill came in her 'element'. He confessed that he and others were worried about how she was coping with life after the demise of Sidharth Shukla. Karan Kundrra said he relates to her on many levels. He said that they are both Punjabis, honest, real and love with a full heart. Karan Kundrra said he found her honesty very adorable. Seeing her back on stage comforted him immensely. It can be said that the whole industry has rallied behind Shehnaaz Gill after the unfortunate demise of Sidharth Shukla. Karan Kundrra said in the interview, "Seeing Shehnaaz Gill smile was absolutely beautiful."

Fans had a meltdown when Salman Khan hugged Shehnaaz Gill. Both of them shed tears remembering the past. He told her that he was in touch with Sidharth Shukla's mother. Fans became very emotional after seeing that. Shehnaaz Gill is slowly getting back to work. She was seen at the engagement of her manager, Kaushal Joshi with designer Ken Ferns. The Bigg Boss 13 runners-up is one of the most loved people ever in the history of the reality show. Karan Kundrra's love for Shehnaaz Gill is another testimony for the goodwill she has amassed.