Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship is currently the hottest topic of discussion. The Bigg Boss 15 contestants are painting the town red with their love. Everyday they are being spotted together and fans are in love with TejRan bond. However, when inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash used to have massive arguments. They used to fight a lot leaving all the fans sad but now all is all. Recently, Karan Kundrra carried out a Q&A session with fans on Twitter. A negative comment came his way when a netizen accused him of disrespecting Tejasswi Prakash. Also Read - Karan Kundrra defends Tejasswi Prakash; Kapil Sharma reaches out to Sunil Grover; Naagin 6 and more Top TV Newsmakers of the week

It all started with a netizen asking Karan Kundrra to comment on his sister's 'Pool' remarks. To this, he typed 'savage'. Then he got accused of disrespecting his girlfriend. To this, KK gave it back with full power. He wrote, "Dekh behen.. mujhe mat sikhaa.. thoda karela khaana band kar aur beer pe toh samajh jayegi ki yeh meri gf aur meri behen abh meri family hain. Aur Kundrra khud handle karega.. agar kuch accha nai kar sakte toh bura mat kar..shikku vaise bhi kuch farak padhta hai mujhe aur lads ko." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash talks about wedding with Karan Kundrra, Kapil Sharma checks up on Sunil Grover after his heart surgery and more

Dekh behen.. mujhe mat sikhaa.. thoda karela khaana band kar aur beer pe toh samajh jayegi ki yeh meri gf aur meri behen abh meri family hain. Aur Kundrra khud handle karega.. agar kuch accha nai kar sakte toh bura mat kar..shikku vaise bhi kuch farak padhta hai mujhe aur lads ko — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) February 4, 2022

During the same fan interaction, Karan Kundrra was asked to comment on people's perception that Tejasswi's win was biased. To this, he stated that she won the trophy and that's the end of the story. Also Read - Karan Kundrra grooves to Oh ho ho with Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia; declare themselves 'India's best 3 dancers' – watch video