We can see many tempers flying inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and got into an argument which later turned into a fight. It all started when Tejasswi asked Rashami if she had a problem when she saved Karan. Rashami felt that Tejasswi was being insecure about Karan. Rasahami told Tejasswi that she wills stay away from Karan. She went up to Karan and told him about this. Later, we saw Karan, Tehasswi and Rashami discussing the same thing. During the discussion, Tejasswi felt that they were not allowing her to speak. "Ab mera dimaag kharaab ho raha hai," she said. Karan and Rashami left and asked her to call them after she had calmed down. She was in tears. After a while Karan come back and smashed a glass. He didn't like the way Tejasswi spoke to him. After a while, they had a talk and it seemed the issue was sorted. However, fans are not happy with the way Karan treated Tejasswi. "Karan Kundra is a Misogynist Toxic Man. He thinks He is a man so he can talk to her in any way, He can tell him what to or not to do. Is he the same man who Slap guys on Roadies bcz they accepted that they are violent with women around them?" wrote a fan. Wanting Karana and Tejasswi's relationship to end, another fan wrote, "Who else were crying after tejaswi today? I was literally crying. And please break tejran because she'll never ever be happy with this man. Our teju deserves all love not someone's aggression He is not right for teju. Please."

Karan Kundra is a Misogynist Toxic Man

He thinks He is a man so he can talk to her in any way, He can tell him what to or not to do.

Is he the same man who Slap guys on Roadies bcz they accepted that they are violent with women around them?#TejasswiParakash #TejaTroops — Teja bb15? (@TejuSupport) December 14, 2021

Who else were crying after tejaswi today? ?❤️

I was literally crying. And please break tejran because she'll never ever be happy with this man. Our teju deserves all love not someone's aggression and anger ? He is not right for teju. Please❤️#TejasswiParakash — Damn (@basnet_bandan) December 14, 2021

Wow this girl is on fire today hole day she is trending whether it is a ht or her name or #TejasswilsTheBoss she is a queen and she will be #TejasswiParakash — Utkarsh (@tejaswifan1) December 14, 2021

Literally behaved shit with teju in front of everyone then having audacity to say mein hu na ?

Sorry aise hone se accha aap please dur rahe ? apki dialogebazi se chir machti ?#TejasswiParakash #BB15 — s?⋆ (@Bee__cutiee) December 14, 2021

Youngest in the race #TejasswiParakash trapped between one of the liabilities of the show #RashmiDesai and dominating,fiery boyfriend #KaranKundraa and of course a self proclaimed NAG called Nishant. Then there are some VIP jokers also. #BIggBoss15 — Sanjeev Kumar Verma (@Sanjeev26068110) December 14, 2021

Meanwhile, on the show, Tejasswi and Rashami also sorted their issues. Rahsami told Tejasswi that she loved her. She told her to not involve anyone including her boyfriend Karan in case they have an issue in the future.