Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra keen to do a project with THIS leading TV diva - read deets

Karan Kundrra stint in Bigg Boss 15 was an eventful one. The handsome hunk won a lot of hearts though he missed the first two places. On the show, he found a new love in Tejasswi Prakash. The hashtag #TejRan is the most popular one of season 15. Karan Kundrra did an interview with Urban Asian where he spoke about a number of things. The interviewer posed him questions asked by his fans on Twitter. They wanted to know if Karan Kundrra would take up Khatron Ke Khiladi if it was offered to him. The hunk said that he had done too many reality shows and was unsure if he be keen to take up one more just after Bigg Boss 15.

A fan asked him if he did like to do a show with Jennifer Winget. Well, Karan Kundrra said that he had always been a fan of the Beyhadh actress. He said that she is also a Gemini like him so it would be fun. Actually, fans wanted him to do the fourth season of Broken But Beautiful. The hunk revealed that he met people from Balaji recently when he had gone with his lady love Tejasswi Prakash for a meeting. While she chatted with Ekta Kapoor, the hunk caught up with old friends. He made his debut with the show Kitni Mohabbat Hai with Kritika Kamra which was rolled by Balaji.

Karan Kundrra is also very keen to do movies in Hindi and Punjabi. He has hinted that he might sign something very soon with one of the co-producers of Mubarakan. He was a part of that comedy film starring Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and others.