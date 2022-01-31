Bigg Boss 15 saw its grand finale last night. The show got its winner in Tejasswi Prakash. The actress has done shows like Swaragini and Khatron Ke Khiladi in the past with Colors. As expected, many fans started slamming the channel for being biased and unfair towards their own artistes. A large majority were expecting the battle for the final two to happen between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. But it did not turn out that way. Pratik Sehajpal ended up as the first runners-up. Karan Kundrra got the third place. It is being reported that he was distraught and cried a lot. An insider told us how Karan Kundrra was visibly unhappy with his loss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 second runner-up Karan Kundrra praises Rakhi Sawant; says 'isne mujhe sab se jyada pyaar aur positivity di hai' – watch video

A source at the venue told BollywoodLife, "Karan was really disappointed with the result. When he came out of the sets he was almost in tears. It was evident that he was crying. In fact, Karan Kundrra skipped the after party, which was held at the chalet of Salman Khan. He preferred to go home straight. He looked bit unwell too. Tejasswi Prakash went to the chalet but did not stay long. After partying for a while, she left saying she was feeling tired. Later, Karan Kundrra changed and went to Tejasswi Prakash's home in the morning to celebrate with her parents." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and others; Here's what we can expect from these celebs now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well, fans also noticed that Karan Kundrra looked like he had cried in the video shared by Viral Bhayani. Karan Kundrra is a pro at reality shows. He is a mentor of MTV Roadies. Karan Kundrra was leading the Ormax popularity charts all through. Everyone expected him to get votes to make it to the top two. Yes, the formation of TejRan did led to votes splitting. But all said and done, Karan Kundrra was undoubtedly one of the better contestants of a washed out season. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary comes in support of Karan Kundrra; says, 'Distasteful eviction'