Bigg Boss 15 saw the biggest fight between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. It all happened over Rakhi Sawant's alleged unfairness in the task. Karan Kundrra is upset that Tejasswi Prakash won in an unfair manner. The Swaragini actress has maintained that she did not ask anyone to make her win by playing unfairly. She also said that she does not need support. Tejasswi Prakash says she did not see the game that well to comment if Rakhi Sawant was indeed unfair or not. Tejasswi Prakash said that she had only support from Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant in the house.

Karan Kundrra was having none of the arguments. He felt that winning via cheating was not done. He said that he had heard Rakhi Sawant say that she will do anything to make Tejasswi Prakash win in the bathroom area. Rakhi Sawant later denied the same. On one side, we can see that Abhijeet Bichukale seems to be the top priority of Rakhi Sawant. Even Devoleena Bhattacharjee is still not completely over her friendship with Abhijeet Daada. The entry of the wild cards have completely changed the dynamics of the house. Pratik Sehajpal has now become a loyalist of Devoleena Bhattacharjee much to the annoyance of Nishant Bhat. In fact, Devo has broken the friendship of Nishant and Pratik with great success.

So, on whose side are you in this fight between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash?