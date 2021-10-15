Bigg Boss 15 began a week ago and it is being loved by the audience. So far, the game has been interesting and it has become the talk of the town. However, this season we have a few names who are the most loved contestants of this season but the two names that outshine are Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian. Yes, we all have been hearing their names the most and even the housemates are sometimes seen talking about these two being the strongest. Since the first day, we saw them coming out as strong personalities. They also formed a group and it looked like that they will rule the house now. In the tasks as well we see them performing well. Both of them use amazing strategies to win and smartly get the game to their side. They also know how to manipulate others during the task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 12, Twitter Reactions: #DonalBisht trends on twitter, netizens say 'She is the only one who is a lone warrior'

However, during yesterday's task we saw both of them playing opposite each other. In the previous episode, teams were formed among the ‘Junglewasis’ to give the winning team a chance to enter the main house. With Shamita Shetty being the ‘Sanchalak’ of this game, seeds of deep rivalry and fights have been sowed. Vishal had previously managed to convince Shamita to help his team, Tigers, win the challenge. With Vishal and his team on her side, Shamita follows their plan and starts siding with them, making today’s gameplay even more enjoyable. This plan, however, does not escape Karan’s nazar as he immediately suspects foul play. Karan immediately started getting people by his side to stay in the game. With all this happening in the house, we thought of asking fans who do they think is the mastermind of this season amongst Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 12, Live Updates: Vishal Kotian gets Shamita Shetty by his side; Karan Kundrra shocked with people betraying him

