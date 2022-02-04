Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash found love in each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. They met inside the controversial house, became friends, fell in love and even decided to get married soon. Both the stars made it to the top 5 but it was Tejasswi Prakash who won the show. After her win, there were many who questioned her victory. Disappointed netizens stated that her victory was biased and many said that Karan Kundrra should have won the trophy. Now, Karan has come in defense of Tejasswi Prakash. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash is thrilled for Swaragini co-star Varun Kapoor's debut in Gangubai Kathiawadi; cheers him on Instagram

The star recently carried out a Q&A session with fans on Twitter. One of the netizens tweeted to Karan about people saying that Tejasswi won the trophy in 'Khairat' (charity). Praising Tejasswi's journey in BB 15 house, the fan tweeted, "Kuchh fans bol rhe teju ko ki khariyat ki trophy inko kyu nhi dikhta ki youtube pe sare polls wo jiti ..ormaxe 17 weeks me 11 weeks 1st ranker rhi...to kisi ki jit q nhi dekhi ja rhi kuchh logo ko." Responding to this, Karan stated that she won the trophy and the topic ends here. He also said 'Saddo mat' to those questioning Tejasswi's win.

In many of his tweets, Karan Kundrra showered love on Tejasswi Prakash. He fondly calls her 'laddoo' and he definitely could not stop gushing about her.

Tejasswi Prakash is now busy with Naagin 6. She is going to be the lead serpent in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show.