One of the most talked about and popular couple Karan Kundrra and shocked their fans when they broke up with each other after three and a half years of dating. Post their split, several reports had suggested that Karan cheated on her, which he has denied. While neither Karan or Anusha had cited a clear reason behind their breakup, Karan has finally talked openly about it.

On Bigg Boss 15, when Karan and were discussing about his ex girlfriend Anusha, the TV star went on to reveal a lot of intimate details about his broken relationship. "I lost a lot of friends in the last one and a half years, for obvious reasons," he said citing his breakup with Anusha when Shamita asked him about the obvious reasons.

He then added, "I forgot everything else this time. I got too busy with the relationship. They (friends) were like 'if you were not with us then, then why should we be with you now'. I realised one thing - you cannot work on your own follies till the time you accept that you have them in the first place."

Karan then went on to talk about things that he felt was a mistake from his end. "A lot of things happened with me around the same time, around the lockdown time. Multiple people, multiple layers of relationships and everything I f***** up. With my friends, I am quite sure with my ex, with my family. People who actually cared for me. I am a caring person, I will be there for everyone but I am a very self-centered person. My approach towards people is very self centred,” he said.

Talking about the breakup, Karan opened up his heart and said, "Agar hum fat jaate to shayad sort kar lete. Mai fata nahi, wo fatati rahi aur mai us se door hota raha. Mereko lagta hai mere ko imperfections se pyar hota hai but agar humne ek dusre ko baith k samjha hota to cheesein change hoti. Agar maine apne issues sort kar liya hota, relationship ko affect nahi hone diya hota (If we had fought over it, we may have been able to sort things out, she tried but I kept moving away from her. I think I love imperfections. Had we understood each other, things would have changed. Had I sorted my own issues and not let them affect the relationship), things would have been different.”

When Shamita hoped that Anusha watches their conversation, Karan expressed, "I hope she does, but usko bhadkane wale bahut hain (She has too many people who instigate her).” However, Shamita tried to explain him that if there is love, his heart will say it all.