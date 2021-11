Bigg Boss 15 has seen a change of equations. Nishant Bhat who is a good friend of Tejasswi Prakash is now at loggerheads with her. This has happened after he has said that he will not follow the herd mentality of the VIP room. He said he'll take decisions which he feels are fair and right in his mind and heart. Fans of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are upset with his change of mind of Nishant Bhat. Yesterday, there was a negative trend Nishant Bhat Nalla Hai on social media. Tonight, we will see that things have worsened. It seems Teja and Nishant will have a spat in the kitchen. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 all set to welcome THESE many wild card entries into the house; Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Neha Bhasin and other contestants to get stiff competition [Exclusive]

It seems they will have an argument where Nishant will order Teja to make tea and move away from there. She will be upset and burst out crying. Tejasswi Prakash will go to the bathroom and weep. Karan Kundrra will come and wait near the bathroom door. When she gets out of the bathroom he takes her in his arms. Karan tells her not to cry. Later, he will go and tell Nishant Bhatt that his behaviour is not good. He says Tejasswi Prakash is a bacchi and gets affected by such rudeness. Nishant will also apologize.

Karan Kundrra nicely tells Nishant that he gets affected emotionally whenever he sees Tejasswi Prakash feeling low on the show. Karan Kundrra had an emotional moment some days back when he said that he had undergone situations which had caused immense hurt. He tells Nishant Bhat not to ruin his friendships for the game. Let us see how things move on from here.