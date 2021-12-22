Bigg Boss 15 is reaching towards the finale. Now, the competition has created a rift between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. This will happen after Rakhi Sawant apparently cheats during the task. It should be noted that Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have come out in support of Tejasswi Prakash. Though we have seen bits and parts of the promo, we can understand that Karan Kundrra is upset about the cheating done by Rakhi Sawant. He feels it is not good that Tejasswi Prakash wins by cheating. This will lead to a huge fight. Upset, Tejasswi Prakash isolates herself from the others and cries in a corner. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: R Madhavan-Chetan Bhagat's Twitter spat, Shehnaaz Gill's Netflix debut and more

The incident is so typical of the time when late Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had a fight. There was the makdee and eggs task where she had lashed out at him. Fans will clearly remember it. Tejasswi Prakash is now sitting with Karan Kundrra. It is Nishant Bhat who is giving her company. Something similar had also happened with Shehnaaz Gill who had different friends for a few days inside the house. But the two always managed to put everything aside and patch up. Let us see if Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get over this bad phase.

It seems Karan Kundrra has stopped eating after the incident. He went and shed buckets in the bathroom. He also stopped eating. It seems Tejasswi Prakash will keep on asking Devoleena Bhattacharjee if Karan Kundrra has eaten food or not. She will be worried for his health. Fans want matters to get sorted soon...

If sidnaaz come through this Rashami and bb house.. our #TejRan will come through triple villain too.. I'm having faith in all those promises...#SidNaaz fandom love you and respect you how this rashami and villains were against your ship.. I'm emotional ??? — ηι∂ѕ?? (@moonpretty18) December 21, 2021

Don't know why but sidnaaz ka wo episode yaad aa gaya ??

Please god inka patch up karwa do ???

Please please please ?#TejRanFam #tejran #BB15 #BiggBoss15 — SK ??❤️ (@SnehaSh14837828) December 21, 2021

I remember being a Sidnaaz shipper was very tough as they used to fight a lot & didn't talk for like 1 week but they still came out stronger. I'm not comparing, just saying that #TejRan will come out of it too & they'll be stronger than before. EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN — ?Sara? (@ShiningSaraa) December 21, 2021

We can see that fans are being hopeful that like SidNaaz, even Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will come stronger after this incident. Salman Khan might raise the issue as buzz is that even this task has been cancelled after Nishant Bhat threw the egg out of the house!