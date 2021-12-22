There is worrying news for all fans of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Bigg Boss 15 is going to conclude soon, and everyone is making that last ditch effort to survive in the finale week. Tejasswi Prakash has got support from Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the game. A new promo has come where everyone alleges that Rakhi Sawant has cheated. In fact, Shamita Shetty and Rakhi Sawant get physical. Tejasswi Prakash loses her cool with Karan Kundrra when he also agrees that Rakhi Sawant has cheated. Upset, she tells him that she never got any support from him in the game. Karan Kundrra is also hurt about the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 80, Live Updates: Pratik Sehajpal ousts Rashami Desai from Ticket To Finale
Fans are worried as no one wants the relationship to end over Bigg Boss. People who have come outside have confirmed that he does love Tejasswi Prakash and the two will get married in the course of time. This is how fans reacted on the same.... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Enjoying Rakhi Sawant's Love Lapata talks? Shehnaaz Gill and these BB contestants were the perfect love 'hypemans' for couples on the show
We hope that everything get sorted out soon. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story is the highlight of Bigg Boss 15. If this does not last, the TRPs might go down even further. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shweta Tiwari sets internet on fire with seductive pictures, Pawandeep-Arunita caught sharing jacket and muffler during winter and more
