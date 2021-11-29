Bigg Boss 15 is terribly boring and people do not have much of a different opinion about the Weekend Ka Vaar too. This time, we saw new wild cards Rakhi Sawant and her husband, Ritesh calling the relationship of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra as fake. They said that it looks like TejRan was made only for the game. They single out Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash saying that they have no other game besides romance on the show. Rakhi Sawant says that Karan Kundrra does not entertain at all. Tejasswi Prakash gets upset and says that she is not someone who will use a fake relationship as a crutch to move ahead in a game show. Fans have blasted Rakhi Sawant-Ritesh showing support for the much-in-love couple. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, 28 November 2021 Live Updates: Karan Kundrra admits he is in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash

Tell This fake Ritesh to google karankundrra in your 11 computer firstly...then come to show..

Even if you have not done no worries... He will let you know soon.. Just wait and watch.. #TejRan #Karankundrra #tejasswiprakash #kkundrrasquad #bigboss15 — TejRan (@TejRan7) November 28, 2021

Karan: “jo bhi bharas hai, khusi hai woh uske saath he hai” Karan had tears in his eyes, his voice broke and Rash-Shamita pointed Karan is too involved. Karan said, he is realizing a lot of things about him. ? #TejRan — ?•••Anu•••? (@Anum_shono) November 28, 2021

First of all y d hell u r cutting promos on their relationship, making them do things in front of all guests n then asking these questions?Have u decided to target them after hyping? Fake or real its their personal matter. None other than them hv right to decide #TejRan — Sid mania (@BhagyaJ2) November 28, 2021

I am so sure Wt kk told to ritesh is not he said abt his baahar relations it's coz he on and on was picking on #TejasswiPrakash

She is his trigger point as he cleared usko farak nhi padta #TejRan — Indrajith Janardhan (@IndrajithJanar1) November 28, 2021

I want 2 give it back to Rakhi n her doremon very hard.dont understand y teja is getting affected n not giving it back I feel its really affected her game.she used to speak bluntly but off late she is over thinking.Anybody pointing finger at her relationship shld b broken #tejran — Sid mania (@BhagyaJ2) November 28, 2021

♡♡♡ TEJRAN TOGETHER FOREVER https://t.co/hXUtvNI3Na — STAR ? (@flawlesstejran) November 28, 2021

We stand by Tejran

Today, tomorrow and forever Jisko woh ukadna hai ukade Tejran will be together forever Ritesh fuddduuuu uncle bad try Karan was bang on todayyy TEJRAN TOGETHER FOREVER #tejran #KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash #BiggBoss15 — Tejran (@karankiteja) November 28, 2021

Fans have rallied behind the couple on social media. Shefali Bagga has also shown support for them. Bigg Boss 15 has seen the entry of four wild cards. Tomorrow, Abhijeet Bichukale will also come in. Let us see if the TRPs go up a bit in the coming days.