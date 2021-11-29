Bigg Boss 15 is terribly boring and people do not have much of a different opinion about the Weekend Ka Vaar too. This time, we saw new wild cards Rakhi Sawant and her husband, Ritesh calling the relationship of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra as fake. They said that it looks like TejRan was made only for the game. They single out Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash saying that they have no other game besides romance on the show. Rakhi Sawant says that Karan Kundrra does not entertain at all. Tejasswi Prakash gets upset and says that she is not someone who will use a fake relationship as a crutch to move ahead in a game show. Fans have blasted Rakhi Sawant-Ritesh showing support for the much-in-love couple. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, 28 November 2021 Live Updates: Karan Kundrra admits he is in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash
Fans have rallied behind the couple on social media. Shefali Bagga has also shown support for them. Bigg Boss 15 has seen the entry of four wild cards. Tomorrow, Abhijeet Bichukale will also come in. Let us see if the TRPs go up a bit in the coming days. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa-Anuj's new lovey-dovey video wins hearts, Sanjay Gagnani-Poonam Preet tie the knot in Delhi, Nikki Tamboli supports Bigg Boss 15's Shamita Shetty and more
