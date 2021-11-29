Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash fans trend TEJRAN TOGETHER FOREVER after Rakhi Sawant-Ritesh pass derogatory comments on their equation — read tweets

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash fans trend TEJRAN TOGETHER FOREVER after the actress looks visibly hurt due to the nasty comments of Rakhi Sawant and her husband, Ritesh read tweets