Bigg Boss 15 seems to have found its top three in Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz. In the middle of all this, Salman Khan has come down heavily on the relationship between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. On Weekend Ka Vaar, he told Karan Kundrra that his behaviour towards Tejasswi Prakash was quite toxic. He said if this is how he continued in the outside world, life would be rather difficult for her. Fans were left with divided opinions on this judgement by the host. Many people feel that things are more complicated in the Bigg Boss house as people do not have support of family and friends. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: End of #TejRan? Karan Kundrra angrily smashes a glass after fighting with Tejasswi Prakash due to Rashami Desai - watch video

Now, Rashami Desai has said that Tejasswi Prakash is insecure of Karan Kundrra. This has left TejRan fans upset. They feel there was no need of her to say so especially when things are a little delicate between them. Moreover, Tejasswi Prakash and she are great friends in the outside world... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you agree with Rashami Desai that Tejasswi Prakash is insecure about Karan Kundrra?

Are bhai vo to bitching queen thi bb13 me thi kya abhi bi hai and esiliye to sid hamesha chidhata tha 'aisi ladki fusfusake baat na kare?' aur sidharth ke pichhe jese padi hai vaise hi ab teja ke pichhe padi hai aur tab sana ko chadhati thi ab kk ko..?? #TejRan #BiggBoss15 https://t.co/1fv6rZfn9A — ran?? (@Rids1630) December 14, 2021

This is live we are seeing real face of ? and AKB.. can we imagine how much this kind of behaviour she used to do in BB13.. which was not even telecasted.. this back bitching.. triggering someone.. creating rifts between couple.. ? is such a aisi ladki #TejRan — ηι∂ѕ?? (@moonpretty18) December 14, 2021

#RashamiDesai looks insecure from #TejasswiPrakash , That's why she is complaining to #KaranKundrra about Tejasswi, It's seems Rashmi trying to create conflict between #TejRan ,and somewhere #UmaRiaz is also involved in this...

Stay strong #TejasswiPrakash and #KaranKundrra — Biggboss Khabri (@Bb_15_Khabri) December 14, 2021

Rashmi ko isi kam k liye wild card bana kr bheja h.... 1st day hi teja ko uski mummy k bare me galat btayi...umar ko teja ko le kr manuplate kiya....or ab tejran ko todne ki kosis h h. or isme Rashmi ko blame krna galat bat h karan v h. karan ko Rashmi bato me ni ana chahiye — Mobin (@Mobin91836815) December 14, 2021

Rashami Desai is having a rather eventful Bigg Boss 15 where she is a wild card. Everyone remembers the nasty fights with late Sidharth Shukla. This season, her ex Arhaan Khan referred to her as #AisiLadki in his tweet. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Somvaar Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Contestants in tears after Salman Khan's tempting but tough offer