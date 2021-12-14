Bigg Boss 15 seems to have found its top three in Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz. In the middle of all this, Salman Khan has come down heavily on the relationship between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. On Weekend Ka Vaar, he told Karan Kundrra that his behaviour towards Tejasswi Prakash was quite toxic. He said if this is how he continued in the outside world, life would be rather difficult for her. Fans were left with divided opinions on this judgement by the host. Many people feel that things are more complicated in the Bigg Boss house as people do not have support of family and friends. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: End of #TejRan? Karan Kundrra angrily smashes a glass after fighting with Tejasswi Prakash due to Rashami Desai - watch video
Now, Rashami Desai has said that Tejasswi Prakash is insecure of Karan Kundrra. This has left TejRan fans upset. They feel there was no need of her to say so especially when things are a little delicate between them. Moreover, Tejasswi Prakash and she are great friends in the outside world... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you agree with Rashami Desai that Tejasswi Prakash is insecure about Karan Kundrra?
Rashami Desai is having a rather eventful Bigg Boss 15 where she is a wild card. Everyone remembers the nasty fights with late Sidharth Shukla. This season, her ex Arhaan Khan referred to her as #AisiLadki in his tweet. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Somvaar Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Contestants in tears after Salman Khan's tempting but tough offer
