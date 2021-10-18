Bigg Boss 15 is going on well. The show is getting a positive response from the audience. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, Vidhi Pandya, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal are the participants this year. So far, only Sahil Shroff got eliminated from the show. In just two weeks we saw a lot of things happening in the show. Drama, fun, love, friendships and entertainment, Bigg Boss 15 has been a package. Yesterday, during the weekend ka vaar, we saw Farah Khan entering the house to give her take. She gave everyone a reality check on their performances and numbered them on a scale of 1 to 15. She expressed her liking towards Karan's attitude and also placed him in the number 1 position in the Bigg Boss 15 game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Twitter reactions: 'Uska Majak bana rahe hai sab' Fans support Donal Bisht as the she is targeted by the housemates

Later she kept Tejasswi Prakash on number 2 and praised her for entertaining the audience. Farah Khan also said that Tejasswi is doing everything inside the house right from cooking to playing the game smartly and hence she is visible and people are liking her. Next she said that she was confused between Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian for number 3 but later said that she would put Vishal on number 3 as he has made his name in the house by playing smartly. Farah said that no one knew Vishal Kotian before he entered the house but on the second day itself, Vishal Kotian's name is everywhere. Later she placed Shamita 4th in the list and Pratik 5. Jay Bhanushali was placed 6th and Nishant on number 7. Miesha got number 8 and Ieshaan number 9. Afsana got number 10 and Umar number 11. Farah Khan gave Simba number 12 and Akasa number 13. Donal and Vidhi got number 14 and 15 respectively. Hence we thought of asking fans whether they agree with Farah Khan's top 3 list so far. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Farah Khan feels Karan Kundrra has the winner qualities

