Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian – Do you agree with Farah Khan's top 3 list so far?

Farah Khan entered the Bigg Boss 15 house during the weekend and ranked the contestants on a scale of 1 to 15. We thought of asking fans whether they agree with Farah Khan's top 3 list so far which includes Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian.