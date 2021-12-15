Bigg Boss 15 saw a rather heated fight between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash last night. The couple have been having differences since a while now. Yesterday, he angrily told her to go and f**k herself. This made many fans very upset. On Weekend Ka Vaar, we have noticed how Salman Khan pointed out that Tejasswi Prakash has always been in support of Karan Kundrra but he does not reciprocate as expected. This left him rather upset. The audience could see the disappointment on his face. Yesterday, Karan Kundrra screamed at Tejasswi during a task and it angered solo fans of the actress. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Abhijeet Bichukale tells Devoleena Bhattacharjee to KISS him; here's how she RESPONDS – watch video

Watch out your brother's words. Teju wasn't even disrespectful while talking. He can speak shit and break things in anger but Teju's high Tone is problem. Seems everyone are same in your batch #TejasswiPrakash #BiggBoss15 #BB15 #TejaTroops https://t.co/xwM1saUzho — Pranupranavi93 (@pranavibalivad1) December 15, 2021

Karan is always playing the peacemaker but that doesn’t mean he won’t take a stand for himself! You can’t keep poking him & not expect a reaction! @kkundrra @BiggBoss https://t.co/0x9ZRmexgb — Meenu Kundra (@Meenukundra) December 15, 2021

It is obvious that close siblings will support their own. After all, only one person can lift the trophy. Some time back, there was an interaction between Gaurav Malhotra and the actress' brother, Pratik Wayagankar. It was quite cute. Fans have also reacted on how these two come forward to defend their own in this battle. But it should be noted that Gaurav Malhotra has supported Tejasswi all through and not said a single bad word about the lady. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashmi Desai calls Abhijit Bichukle ‘Bigg Boss ki naajayaz aulaad’ – deets inside

Omg , this is so wrong. Spreading hate against the person your brother loves ?.#TejRan #karankundrra — KingKK (@kkadmirer) December 15, 2021

if pra has right to get angry or sad for his sister than meenu di also has the same right!

she is a sister who is seeing her brother being portrayed what he's not so stop with this hatred. fgs leave their families alone.#TejRan — Riya Ghavri (@GhavriRiya) December 15, 2021

Teja’s brother has always maintained dignity, he his here to support her sister, but he has never demeaned kk. SK is a big name, if he is praising his sister he HAS TO DIPLOMATIC and thank him. VK’s post was also about praising teja so he liked. #TeJran — SK T (@karanteja66) December 15, 2021

We #TejRan fam respect all family but can’t help few solos/shippers who make the area toxic. We’d request that she refrain from tweeting badly against Teja or liking hate tweets. Be angry at the fans not the girl who her brother loves. They both are human they’ll make mistakes. — TejRan - Ex voot select loyal subscriber (@jaslyislove) December 15, 2021

she is blind and can't see his brother was snapping in the vishal's matter

IF TEJA WOULD HAVE SAID "GO FUCK YOURSELF"THEN THERE WOULD BE AN EARTHQUAKE. I REALIZE WHAT THE EXES WERE SPEAKING .blindly justifying his actions.teja deserve better tha this Misogynist man in #TejRan pic.twitter.com/mhKQ6vJw6l — Happy bday king (@a06497447) December 15, 2021

The fans of Tejasswi Prakash have alleged that Meenu Kundrra has apparently liked some hate tweets against the actress. One of the highlights of the season has been #TejRan. The actress has been called out for fake relationship in the media round as well. Tejasswi Prakash has kept her dignity so far on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘Karan Kundrra is a misogynist toxic man,’ Fans slam the actor after ugly fight with Tejasswi Prakash – see Twitter reactions