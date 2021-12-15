Bigg Boss 15 saw a rather heated fight between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash last night. The couple have been having differences since a while now. Yesterday, he angrily told her to go and f**k herself. This made many fans very upset. On Weekend Ka Vaar, we have noticed how Salman Khan pointed out that Tejasswi Prakash has always been in support of Karan Kundrra but he does not reciprocate as expected. This left him rather upset. The audience could see the disappointment on his face. Yesterday, Karan Kundrra screamed at Tejasswi during a task and it angered solo fans of the actress. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Abhijeet Bichukale tells Devoleena Bhattacharjee to KISS him; here's how she RESPONDS – watch video
It is obvious that close siblings will support their own. After all, only one person can lift the trophy. Some time back, there was an interaction between Gaurav Malhotra and the actress' brother, Pratik Wayagankar. It was quite cute. Fans have also reacted on how these two come forward to defend their own in this battle. But it should be noted that Gaurav Malhotra has supported Tejasswi all through and not said a single bad word about the lady. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashmi Desai calls Abhijit Bichukle ‘Bigg Boss ki naajayaz aulaad’ – deets inside
The fans of Tejasswi Prakash have alleged that Meenu Kundrra has apparently liked some hate tweets against the actress. One of the highlights of the season has been #TejRan. The actress has been called out for fake relationship in the media round as well. Tejasswi Prakash has kept her dignity so far on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘Karan Kundrra is a misogynist toxic man,’ Fans slam the actor after ugly fight with Tejasswi Prakash – see Twitter reactions
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.