Bigg Boss 15 has given us a romantic couple in TejRan. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love on the show. It was a very unexpected development for both. Last night, the couple had a conversation in bed after the fight. Tejasswi Prakash started hitting Karan Kundrra on his hand. It was so reminiscent of the time when Shehnaaz Gill hit Sidharth Shukla annoyed with the fact that he was spending too much time with his friends, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. The whole fight and patch up also has the vibe of SidNaaz. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been fighting because of the game. It is an issue which even Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans dealt with. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash 'accidentally' accepts her love for Karan Kundrra; says 'zyada excite mat ho' as his happiness sees no bounds – watch

While SidNaaz is incomparable in the history of Bigg Boss, TejRan seems to be the only thing that is working for Bigg Boss 15. A large section of audience is watching their romance on live feed and are much invested in the same. But some fans are annoyed as they feel there is a hint of copying between TejRan and SidNaaz. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill’s unseen glam pictures from Dabboo Ratnani’s photoshoot are BREATHTAKING

Hr ek chiz copy krte hai.Karan to pura Sidharth bnne ki koshish krta h itne zeher lgte hai dono cringe.Khana khilana jb naraz h vo.Karan ne pehle bhi bola tha hm ladenge or phir sath rhenge hmara pyyar bdega ye sb planning krke ae hai #SidNaaz pr phd kri hui h #TejRan #fakerun — @pyariShehnaaz (@prettyShehnaaz) December 24, 2021

Ek hi #SidNaaz moment ko 2 so called COUPLE copy karte hue ? Har couple ki apni equation hoti apni alag chemistry hoti....how come everytime same thing happens Abhi takk I was avoiding to comment on these things but dude THEY NEED TO TRY HARDER pic.twitter.com/Dx4sKjXgtb — Tanu❤SidNaaz? (@purelovebond) December 24, 2021

Aunty jiiiii #bb15#rashamidesai https://t.co/1ByBSi6yQw — ♡. (@Summiify) December 24, 2021

Aur kuch arsa pehle ye log i mean #tejran khud ko #sidnaaz se compare kr rahe the un k jese scenes recreat kr k k like hum now next #sidnaaz hain... Bhai tum #sidnaaz tou dur un ki parchai tak b ni pohanch skte wo ek dusre ki khushi main khush hote the pic.twitter.com/WVahi6yTPh — Nimra (@Nimra72335684) December 24, 2021

Bakwas fake. only acting like daily soap. Stop this crap ? And ahse song toh dalo he mat jo already sidnaaz ke liye use ho chuke han. yeh dirty players wo nahi ban sakte joh dikhna chahte ho @ColorsTV

FAKE LOVE #TeJran ?#SidNaaz #BiggBoss15 #KaranKundrra #TejaswiPrakash https://t.co/Val8Fi3lVd — Sara Khan SK (@SK_serendipity) December 23, 2021

Amazing couples in BB this year, They all did their #SidNaaz homework before going into the house..Every scene is copied...Momo's so far is the best, trying to be Sana and trying her antics plus she saw first hand... Poor Umar but kya kare, Galti toh hui hai jaise sid ne bhola... — ONLY ONE (@SheilaSandhu) December 24, 2021

They have even slammed the channel for using the same songs as the ones used for SidNaaz. Sidharth Shukla's name has been taken on the show many times already. Anyways, TejRan is the only thing that is keeping Bigg Boss 15 going given the dull season.