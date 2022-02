View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz shared a great friendship in Bigg Boss 15. It looks like their bond is going to continue post the show as well. A video of the two finally reuniting post the show has made its way to the internet. It shows Karan Kundrra driving down to meet Umar Riaz. As he sees his friend, he screams, 'launde kaisa hai tu'. As they hug each other they make fun of 'bal ka prayog'. That was why Umar Riaz was eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. As a closing line, KK joked that he is leaving as he wants to do 'bal ka pragoy' by hugging and kissing his friend. Umran fans are super excited to see them together again. A fan commented on the video, 'LAUNDEEEEEE!! my boys, i love you both'. Another one wrote, "yeaass….real top 2 of #bigboss15." Take a look at the video above. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash reacts to wedding with Karan Kundrra, Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera’s Haldi ceremony pics go viral and more