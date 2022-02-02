Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra unhappy with Tejasswi Prakash signing Naagin 6 for THIS reason

Bigg Boss 15 has given fans an adorable jodi in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. They have been christened as #TejRan by fans. The two have been up and about the city. Tejasswi Prakash enjoyed dinner with his parents after exiting the house. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra has also become friends with her dad, Prakash and mom Neeta Wayagankar. He joined them in welcoming Tejasswi Prakash home. Now, fans were curious to know what special plans Karan Kundrra had in mind for his first ever Valentine's Day with Tejasswi Prakash. They wanted to know if he intended to propose to her in a formal manner. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Urvashi Dholakia and more – Meet the 7 sizzling women of Ekta Kapoor's show

The hunk told Peepingmoon. com that he had proposed on national TV itself so he has done it before. He said even their parents saw everything. TejRan fans were also keen to know his Valentine's Day plans with Tejasswi Prakash. He told the portal that it would be super special. It seems he had hoped to get free time with Tejasswi Prakash but complained that her signing Naagin 6 ruined all his dreams. He told the website, "I had some plans but madam ne Naagin 6 sign kar ke saare plans kharab kar diye. I am happy that she is busy with her work and is living her dream. I just want her to focus on that, rest I am always there for her. Main toh yahi hu, kaha jaunga."

He said that Tejasswi Prakash came to his place at 6 am the morning after the finale. They talk to one another every day. Karan Kundrra said that they were worried initially but the support from their families have given them a lot of confidence. He says they would like to take things forward and hope that the relationship progresses naturally. Karan Kundrra reiterated that Tejasswi Prakash and he are actually in love and things have happened organically.