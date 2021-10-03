Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra wants Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi in the house and here's why [Exclusive]

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra wishes to have his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi inside the house with him.