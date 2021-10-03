Bigg Boss 15 has finally started and television's handsome hunk, Karan Kundrra is a part of it. Every year, his name comes in the speculation list, and finally this season the actor has accepted the offer. Before entering the house, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Karan Kundrra spoke about what made him accept the offer. Karan said, "Yes, har saal speculations mein naam ata hai. Aur iss baar meri kafi meetings bhi hui aur kafi discussions hui. Unn sab meetings and discussions mein I felt it all made sense. All things feel into place and it looked good. Aur pucho mat mai already dara hua hu. I guess iss baar mai pigal gaya." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal on his decision to opt out of Bigg Boss OTT, game plans and more [EXCLUSIVE]

Before Bigg Boss 15, we saw Karan Kundrra in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Ranveer. The actor was loved for his character and bonded well with co-stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. While speaking to us, Karan Kundrra spoke about rumours of Mohsin Khan entering the show. He said, "Bahut maja ayega agar Mohsin hoga. I think Mohsin aur Shivangi dono ko like aao. Humlogo ne bahut maze kiye the. Humlogo ne ek Bigg Boss kar lia tha pehle hi jab hum lockdown mein bio bubble mein the humne bahut maze kiye usme. Also, Mohsin is a very different person than I am. Matlab kisi kisi ko dekh kar raise lagta hai na ki ye alag hai. Like kafi serious hai. Aur jeetne aap loud ho utna hi vo calm hai, uska alag personality hai. Fir aapko aise lagta ki pata nahi kaise hoga but jab aap milte ho you bond really well." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal REVEALS his mother feels he is like Sidharth Shukla [EXCLUSIVE]

"Same was with Shivangi Joshi. Me and Shivangi bonded like anything. Toh bhejdo please bhejdo bahut maza ayega, "he added. Karan Kundrra also spoke about the love he received for his character, Ranveer in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash and more – Meet the FINAL contestants of this season