Bigg Boss 15 has started and we must say the makers have got in a volatile lot. While Pratik Sehajpal is following the memo and doing his job of harassing the jungle waasis, the other two have been quieter. Nishant Bhat is pretty entertaining while Shamita Shetty does have a leadership spark. Yesterday, the task was one where the jungle waasis had to build a road to get inside the main house. Pratik Sehajpal hid the manual and even tore off the page that had the map design done on it. This led to the jungle waasis barging inside the OTT house and ransacking the place.

Shamita Shetty got upset when things got physical. In fact, some parts of the house have been damaged too. The door has developed cracks. There was a comment on the jungle waasi being classless, which left Karan Kundrra infuriated. He told Nishant Bhat to tell her that such comments won't be tolerated. While saying so he referred to her as aunty. Now, Karan is 37 years old while Shamita is 42. People have taken a mixed view to this aunty and class comment on social media. In the mean time, fans are saying that it was not Shamita Shetty who made that comment...

Bada ayaa classy ott wale ?? next time classless bolke toh dekho ?

Tum logo ke class ko glass me dal ke pila dega #KaranKundra #BB15 #BiggBoss15 — Nikki? Sandhu (@SandhuDkaur) October 6, 2021

NIshant bhat said “classless.” It was NOT #ShamitaShetty. #KaranKundra has abused her mathechod mujhe classless bolegi to #ShamitaShetty and said aunty. aur bola woh bhi bina matlab.#BB15 #ShamitaShetty — Rohini (@robhise62) October 6, 2021

It's disgusting to another level, he abused her also, mujhe lga gentlemen hoga #KaranKundra but sorry glt lga mujhe ?#ShamitaShetty — Lisha (@Lisha74771315) October 6, 2021

Who cares if she can say class less and abuse others then saying aunty is not that bad

BTW i am watching that line of #KaranKundra again n again and loving it

Aur Aunty ko samjha dena — Bollywood Fever (@bollywoodfever3) October 6, 2021

If saying class less is okay then saying aunty is also okay aur waise yaad dila dun she abused so badly to nishant in OTT #KaranKundra u did nothing wrong #BiggBoss15 — Bollywood Fever (@bollywoodfever3) October 6, 2021

Truly classless was #Karan to call just a few years elder one as #Aunty in a demeaning way..

Never expected from #KaranKundra ,shows how hollow he is — BaluTweets (@CBKARS10) October 6, 2021

Exactly Jay was standing there and not even once he took a stand for age shaming.. Disappointed from both of them disgust #karankundra #JayBhanushali.. Cringe Love you Queen #ShamitaShetty — ShaRa ??? (@nimra456890) October 5, 2021

We can see that people are supporting both of them equally. This season, we can see contestants flaunting their celebrity status like anything. Jay Bhanushali referred to Pratik Sehajpal as Dedh Footiya on the show.