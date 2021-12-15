There is trouble in paradise for Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss 15. Yesterday, they had a fight which made a number of fans slam Karan Kundrra. On the show, Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra have been saying some stuff about Tejasswi Prakash which Salman Khan brought to her notice on Weekend Ka Vaar. With the ticket of finale being a tough ride, everyone is doing their best to play a good game. In the heat of the moment, Karan Kundrra told the actress to go and f**k herself. This left #TejRan fans very upset on Karan Kundrra. Many of them have blamed Rashami Desai for creating too many problems for the couple. Some fans noticed that Karan Kundrra's elder sister Meenu who is in the US apparently liked some hate tweets on Tejasswi Prakash. They called her out of the same. Later, the actress' brother unfollowed her on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant LOSES CALM during ticket to finale task, throws prop; contestants to get a 'DAND'

Now, Gaurav Malhotra who is the brother-in-law of Karan Kundrra has tweeted that everyone is alright and fans need not stress themselves. He tweeted, "Mein in chhoti chhoti ladaiyon mein nahin believe karta. I continue to follow many people- including PGW. Life dekhi hui hai bhai meinen aur KK ne bhi ikatthe. We would even help people who have hurt us in the past. That has given us so many blessings that I can't even describe." This means that he does not believe in such petty fights. He said he continues to follow the fans, including Pratik Wayagankar.

Fans appreciated this gesture from him. He had earlier said that he wished there were two trophies so both of them could be joint winners. Pratik Wayagankar has said that the family does not have objection to their relationship, and they'll see things as the two come out.