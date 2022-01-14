Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been the talk of the town throughout Bigg Boss 15 and that's one of the things that kept Bigg Boss in the news. Bigg Boss 15 has been one of the dullest seasons so far in the history of Bigg Boss. More than the contestants that are locked inside the house, it's the equation between families of the contestants outside that have been getting a lot of attention. Be it Karan's sisters and a brother-in-law or Tejasswi Prakash's brother, Pratik Sehajpal's sister and more, the dynamics outside has kept the audience hooked to the show. Now, Karan's brother-in-law has called out Tejasswi in his latest tweet. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘STOP ACCUSING SHAMITA’ trends as Raqesh Bapat, Kamya Dang and others support her in fight with Tejasswi Prakash – see tweets

Karan Kundrra's BIL, Gaurav shared a video clip of Tejasswi Prakash in which she is seen talking to Karan using words 'harami and kutte'. Karan's brother-in-law, Gaurav said that 'Respect is a two way process.' He said that none of his family members use such language for their spouses. "When I say most families do not want such values. I stand by it. None of our relatives use such language for their spouses. Our youth need worthy examples to follow. These are demeaning ways of addressing ones supposedly loved one. IZZAT DO IZZAT LO. #karanIsTheBoss," Gaurav's tweet read. Check it out here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash-Pratik Sehajpal's fight leaves fans vexed with the former; netizens say, 'She made my blood boil' — read tweets

When I say most families do not want such values. I stand by it. None of our relatives use such language for their spouses. Our youth need worthy examples to follow. These are demeaning ways of addressing ones supposedly loved one. IZZAT DO IZZAT LO.?? #karanIsTheBoss @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/hbd4JmSVzw — Dr. Gaurav Malhotra MD ???? (@gauravjiju) January 14, 2022

Now, TejRan fans have a mixed reaction to the same. While some have bashed Karan for using casual foul language, some have come out in support of Karan and slammed Tejasswi for the same. While some are of the opinion that both Tejasswi and Karan are friends first and hence they are comfortable using such language with each other. Check out fan reactions here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat slams Tejasswi Prakash for her nasty outburst on Shamita Shetty – here's how he defended his ladylove

Woww! I can’t believe thiss!! That’s totally upto Karan to take this!!It’s between the couple to decide that!It was said in a fun way!When karan doesn’t have a issue with it who are we to question! Pls don’t stoop so low jiju!Karan has also called her shaani! — justatelugugirl (@justatelugugirl) January 14, 2022

Even she said “tumara dost kutta harami” to UR about not giving chai? Selective approach from TP and het fandom and supporters https://t.co/yeBTN1fNxU — Peek a Boo!! (@wondergirl2001) January 14, 2022

This was a joke jiju, like you yourself said in the interview how everything depends on the comfort level they share. I agree TP has said hurtful things to Karan in tasks but this was just a fun banter.#KaranIsTheBoss #KaranKundrra @VootSelect — Riya (@Riya_54) January 14, 2022

https://t.co/7F63LEj4VD sab bolte h yrr mzak m yeh dekho ab — Sidnaaz -TejRan ? (@Sem243772321) January 14, 2022

JUST YESTERDAY KK CALLED HER SAALI KUTTI. THEY BOTH ARE COMFORTABLE WITH EACH OTHER. WAIT TO BE TAGGED IN THAT VIDEO. DISGUSTING WOW — TejRan - THE OG FLIPPER (@jaslyislove) January 14, 2022

Tejran fans if you saying they both say bad words to each other but they love eachother than why did Tp pr published an article for the chudial matter against Karan if 1 partner can be questioned why not not the other Tp pr started it and fans tagged Karans family in this mess — Vanshika (@Vanshika1978) January 14, 2022

Dr Gaurav.. I'm not sure for how many years u have been living in the ?? but for a propper desi person this is not demeaning I'm married and I hve days when haste haste I tell my hubby "ur such a kameena" it doesn't mean I'm demeaning him pls do come out of orthodox mode #TejRan — LifeLover OG (@OmiGC) January 14, 2022

https://t.co/toVsSe4IWH

Now what you have to say? They are bffs…and they have. A comfort level — YASHI ✨ (@risika27100581) January 14, 2022

Jiju pls watch such clips where he calls her SAALI!! In your exact language “Is that how your family men talk to their spouses?” PLS PLS WATCH https://t.co/pkcdZAJDXr — justatelugugirl (@justatelugugirl) January 14, 2022

Sorry I think we talk to our friends like this only, anger me bola hota to I understand it was in fun.. Kin chhoti chhoti baat ko lekar mudda bna rhe hai Karan also use slangs with her so is he also wrong ?#TejRan — K&T (Prince) (@itsabttejran) January 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has been extended till January end. The housemates are battling out against each other for the trophy. The competition has got more serious now.