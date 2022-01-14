Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been the talk of the town throughout Bigg Boss 15 and that's one of the things that kept Bigg Boss in the news. Bigg Boss 15 has been one of the dullest seasons so far in the history of Bigg Boss. More than the contestants that are locked inside the house, it's the equation between families of the contestants outside that have been getting a lot of attention. Be it Karan's sisters and a brother-in-law or Tejasswi Prakash's brother, Pratik Sehajpal's sister and more, the dynamics outside has kept the audience hooked to the show. Now, Karan's brother-in-law has called out Tejasswi in his latest tweet. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘STOP ACCUSING SHAMITA’ trends as Raqesh Bapat, Kamya Dang and others support her in fight with Tejasswi Prakash – see tweets
Karan Kundrra's BIL, Gaurav shared a video clip of Tejasswi Prakash in which she is seen talking to Karan using words 'harami and kutte'. Karan's brother-in-law, Gaurav said that 'Respect is a two way process.' He said that none of his family members use such language for their spouses. "When I say most families do not want such values. I stand by it. None of our relatives use such language for their spouses. Our youth need worthy examples to follow. These are demeaning ways of addressing ones supposedly loved one. IZZAT DO IZZAT LO. #karanIsTheBoss," Gaurav's tweet read. Check it out here:
Now, TejRan fans have a mixed reaction to the same. While some have bashed Karan for using casual foul language, some have come out in support of Karan and slammed Tejasswi for the same. While some are of the opinion that both Tejasswi and Karan are friends first and hence they are comfortable using such language with each other. Check out fan reactions here:
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has been extended till January end. The housemates are battling out against each other for the trophy. The competition has got more serious now.
