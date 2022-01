Karan Kundrra has been locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house since day 1. He has been one of the top contenders to win the trophy. Even though Karan Kundrra gets slammed by Salman Khan often for not putting in much efforts in the game, he is still one of the most loved contestants of the show. Recently, he had a reunion with his family via video call. After several weeks, he got to see his parents and he could not hold back his emotions. The sweet moment was when Karan Kundrra's family accepted Tejasswi Prakash. Fans are totally in love with these sweet moments and are trending KUNDRRA FAMILY REUNION on Twitter. It has become a top trend. Take a look at a few tweets below: Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: When Salman Khan denied Arijit Singh a chance to sing in Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and other films

Me BB mein hota to puchta - That uncle aunty how make a sweet and sensible baby like Karan :D@Meenukundra di kindly ask to them, It's about future of his fans. KUNDRRA FAMILY REUNION#KaranKundrra #KaranIsTheBoss — ?????? (@Intrepid_SK) January 17, 2022

Its trending its shows that how much people excited for kk family reunion❤

KUNDRRA FAMILY REUNION#Karankundrra #KaranIsTheBoss pic.twitter.com/eOm2tcg4Ky — khushi (@khushi30762172) January 17, 2022