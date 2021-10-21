Bigg Boss 15 is turning out to be as competitive as hell. This time, everyone is going for the trophy. However, the biggest challenge for everyone is to get into the main house. Bigg Boss has said that he will take away conveniences from the jungle area, which will make life even more tougher. Today, they had a chance to get an entry but at stake was Rs five lakh. Jay Bhanushali said he was not keen to see Rs 5 lakh being deducted from anyone's prize money. The task of cutting the papers again saw people getting physical. Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra got into a heated moment where Kundrra just pinned the former to the ground. It was one strong blow. While Jay Bhanushali objected to this, he got support from Tejasswi Prakash. Fans are not just impressed with Karan here. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht fans point out Karan Kundrra's lowbrow comment, 'Donal ko bol towel bandh ke nikle, Umar khush hojayega'
We can see that Karan Kundrra's overt aggression has not impressed anyone. People are already trolling him as damaad of the channel. It looks like Salman Khan will take Karan Kundrra's case over the weekend. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 18, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra pushes Pratik Sehajpal in a violent manner
