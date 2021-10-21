Bigg Boss 15 is turning out to be as competitive as hell. This time, everyone is going for the trophy. However, the biggest challenge for everyone is to get into the main house. Bigg Boss has said that he will take away conveniences from the jungle area, which will make life even more tougher. Today, they had a chance to get an entry but at stake was Rs five lakh. Jay Bhanushali said he was not keen to see Rs 5 lakh being deducted from anyone's prize money. The task of cutting the papers again saw people getting physical. Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra got into a heated moment where Kundrra just pinned the former to the ground. It was one strong blow. While Jay Bhanushali objected to this, he got support from Tejasswi Prakash. Fans are not just impressed with Karan here. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht fans point out Karan Kundrra's lowbrow comment, 'Donal ko bol towel bandh ke nikle, Umar khush hojayega'

Shame on you guys, This is just biased show, biased towards KK, Jay, Tej, & SS ; if you have guts to evict Karan kundra for this action? chu.tya sala WWE samaj ke raka hai, this is second time he is doing like this , harami sala KK#PratikIsTheBoss #PratikSehajpaI #BiggBoss15 — HB SUBHASH (@hb_subhash) October 20, 2021

Blood is Boiling Literally I am Too Angry Now !! Why @BiggBoss is Favouring @kkundrra Soo much ? He is Getting On My Nerves #PratikSehajpal #PratikFam #BiggBoss15 — Shanaya Syed? (@shanayasyed02) October 20, 2021

@BiggBoss ab bilkul baised ho chuka hai...pehle to zara sa dhakka dene par bhi evict kar dete the aur ab toh bande ko utha ke patak diya phir bhi no action?? Why? Just because kundrra is "Big Star"as Salman said #BiggBoss15 #PratikSehajpal — ♪ (@Burakkxxxx) October 20, 2021

The difference in amount of force is clearly visible. Please get out of my mentions.#PratikSehajpal #PratikFam #BiggBoss15pic.twitter.com/SnT0GR9cqh — Mari (@mar1gold03) October 20, 2021

Will #KaranKundrra be bashed for his chokeslam move for #PratikSehajpal ?#TejasswiPrakash , please don’t be blind in love. Karan’s saying Rugby mein bhi aise tackle karte hain, thats his defense!#BB15 #BiggBoss15 — Vinci (@vinci1203) October 20, 2021

#TejasswiPrakash was looking so stupid and dumb when she was defending #KaranKundrra for his action and fighting with #JayBhanushali #BiggBoss15 — Devesh (@getupbruh) October 20, 2021

Yes #PratikSehajpal ...

Evict karan chundra — Aryan Islam (@AryanIs0) October 20, 2021

The extra R in his name is not for RAGE. Ask him to behave or buggr off. #PratikSehajpal EVICT KARAN KUNDRRA — S ? (@prettyychaotic) October 20, 2021

#KaranKundra ka gunda Raaj.. Damaad k liye alag se rules hai biggboss k.. ab kuch nai bolega.#ZeeshanKhan ko OTT me sirf dhakka maarne pr bahar nikal dia tha.. #bb15 #PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/1zYSNM3Oqv — Ⓢ????? (@ItsmeSanyaa) October 20, 2021

We can see that Karan Kundrra's overt aggression has not impressed anyone. People are already trolling him as damaad of the channel. It looks like Salman Khan will take Karan Kundrra's case over the weekend.