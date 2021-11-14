Bigg Boss 15 is seeing a lot of drama on social media though developments inside the house are rather lukewarm. One of the big things is the chemistry of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. People are loving their bond. In fact, he has also admitted that he has feelings for her. Tejasswi Prakash also had a deep conversation with him where she said that he made her feel very full and wholesome. She said that it is irrelevant for her if their chemistry does not come across on screen. Tejasswi Prakash said she just wants him to feel what she feels for him. In a way, they have accepted that their is something special. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz get violent in the presence of guests Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari

Now, a rumour has been doing the rounds on social media that this TejRan is fake. Some handles spread the rumour that Karan Kundrra is in a relationship with his former co-star Yogita Bihani and his folks are aware of the same. They also claimed that they are planning to marry in the coming year. Now, his close friend has slammed the rumours saying that it is upsetting for his family. She said it is grossly unfair to drag in the name of someone when there is no truth to that. Check out the tweets...

Just to clear the air Karan is very vocal about his relationships and she is just a really good friend. It’s technically no one’s business but to bring someone else’s name in the picture is wrong. Please be kind. — MissRoshni (@MissRoshni) November 14, 2021

Please continuing trending because Bigg Boss has many more things and tasks coming up! Focus on trends not silly rumors. BB15 SHER KARAN — MissRoshni (@MissRoshni) November 14, 2021

I’m sorry I had to make this announcement but do know his mom and dad and family are watching so please respect that. They are not on social much and it’s upsetting. The family only believes in spreading love. ♥️♥️ — MissRoshni (@MissRoshni) November 14, 2021

VJ Andy who is an avid commentator on the show had also reacted on the news but it seems like he knows the truth now. Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani are just good friends. Let us see how things transpire between TejRan if this question comes up in the media.