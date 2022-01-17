Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's family accepts Tejasswi Prakash; father says,' She is in the heart of the family now'

In the coming episode in Bigg Bos 15 house, we will see the contestants finally talking to their families and it will be one of the most emotional moments for everyone. the viewers are already excited to see this family segment. In the promo, we see every contestant mixed emotions right from being extremely happy or breaking down. But one member in the house is only happy after his family surprised him by accepting his ladylove. No guesses, Karan Kundrra's parents both spoke to the actor and expressed how much they missed him. Later we see Karan introducing his parents to Tejasswi, almost asking for their approval. To which his father left him all happy and blushing by saying, " She is in the heart of the family now". We can clearly see Karan and Teja bushing with their acceptance. We wonder if the lovebirds will continue to share the same bond even outside of the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rahul Vaidya supports THESE contestants to win Salman Khan's show, says ‘Umar Riaz pasand tha’

Along with Kundrra, we will see , Pratik Sehajpal, , Nishant Bhatt interacting with their family members. Pratik who was also a part of Bigg Boss OTT will see him breaking down after his mom tells him that she terribly misses him. Nishant Bhat's parents too made him emotional after they are said that now people know him by his name. Shamita Shetty ' mom Sunanda will also chat with her daughter and ask her to play well and tell her that she is only proud of her. Devoleena was also seen getting all emotional. The Bigg Boss 15 season is finally coming to an end. We will also see Rajiv Adatia making a re entry in the house and this time he come with a power to choose the finalist. Who will win the show according toy you? Drop your comments in the box below.