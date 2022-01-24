Bigg Boss 15 saw a rather shoddy Weekend Ka Vaar. Both the Saturday and Sunday episodes were used to promote the new show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. Fans have slammed the makers for downgrading the show. The only thing that happened was the moment between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's parents. He referred to her mom as Kaku. His mom said she appreciated the kind of support he gave to Tejasswi Prakash on the show. Salman Khan asked them if the rishta of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra was pakka or not. The two also had some romantic moments. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, January 23, 2022 Live Updates: Mika Singh promises a music video to Pratik Sehajpal

In one of the clips, they hugged one another. Tejasswi Prakash said she was happy to have found him, and he reciprocated too. However, at the end Tejasswi Prakash was again upset due to Shamita Shetty. She told him that he talks to her when she is not around. He got upset. Karan Kundrra got up from the bench very angrily. The bench shook and he had to steady it. Some people again started blaming Karan Kundrra as a toxic boyfriend. But fans have come forward to defend him strongly. Take a look at the tweets...

Karan hit d table & slipped..d bench ws shaken jst as a reflex action..whover crying & claiming him 2 b violent 2 gain sympathy pls answer to this slap 1st

IS THIS NOT VIOLENT DEN??? Jst bcz v don’t cry foul don’t take him & us 4 granted BB15 TROPHY AWAITS KARAN#KaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/ZgEhccFg9Y — Hiral S (@CA_Hiral) January 23, 2022

Its funny how everybody is talking about kk getting "physical" where in actual he just got disbalanced and held the bench

But nobody is talking about "Tu sly tareeqay se sab krta hai, Mere jaane ke baad ussey baat krta hai"?? BB15 TROPHY AWAITS KARAN#KaranKundrra #TejRan #BB15 — KingKundrra (@rkv_in_blood) January 23, 2022

First frame: He slipped & pushed the bench. Second frame: He pulled it back to regain his steadiness. Andhe log dekhlo, dyan se. BB15 TROPHY AWAITS KARAN#KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad #KarPhy https://t.co/O9ZDuM8VQO — Jeni || KK Squad (@karan_acholic) January 23, 2022

Brainless people, thukne ke alawa kuch nahi jante. That girl knw tht he slipped & pushed d bench. Nd pulled it back 2 regain his steadiness. No one care about the guy's mental health, sadly that's the truth of our society. BB15 TROPHY AWAITS KARAN#KaranKundrra #KarPhy — Jeni || KK Squad (@karan_acholic) January 23, 2022

Fuck you makers @ColorsTV @BiggBoss for literally tilting the camera away when Karan was tripping and to portray as if he pulled the bench purposely. KARMA WILL HIT YOU HARD MARK MY WORDS. BB15 TROPHY AWAITS KARAN #KaranKundrra #BiggBoss — freya ? ᵗᵒˣⁱᶜ ˢᵒˡᵒ (@imthedadjoke) January 23, 2022

On the other hand, many fans have slammed the makers for ruining Weekend Ka Vaar with too much focus on TejRan. They are very upset with the poor quality of Bigg Boss 15. Take a look...

BB ko barbaad kar diya tumhare TejRan ne. Tum khud ab BB mein Hunarbaaz chala rahe lmao. Immoral opportunist logon ko leads banaoge toh yahi hona hai.. ?#WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — ainvayi.hi (@Ainvayi_hi) January 23, 2022

Witch loves winding her saandh up doesn’t she? These two toxic shits ruined #BiggBoss15 Now whether they ruin each others lives or separate SANU KIII cos this shitshow ends in a weeek, YAYY, ENDING VIIBES! #WeekendKaVaar PRATIK DESERVES BB TROPHY — Preeti Ishaqzaadi (@Ishaqzaadiii) January 23, 2022

Hitting someone with IRON tools is not violence but tripping & finding balance is & she didn't even fell off the bench let alone harmed or injured ?? What world these people live in?#KaranKundrra #BiggBoss #BiggBoss15#WeekendKaVaar BB15 TROPHY AWAITS KARAN — Vaani (@vaaniahuja) January 23, 2022

Bigg Boss 15 will be ending next week. This season has been a colossal failure and we wonder if the makers will do amends the next time round. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's TejRan has been the only highlight. However, their game has been one-dimensional like the others.