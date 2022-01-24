Bigg Boss 15 saw a rather shoddy Weekend Ka Vaar. Both the Saturday and Sunday episodes were used to promote the new show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. Fans have slammed the makers for downgrading the show. The only thing that happened was the moment between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's parents. He referred to her mom as Kaku. His mom said she appreciated the kind of support he gave to Tejasswi Prakash on the show. Salman Khan asked them if the rishta of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra was pakka or not. The two also had some romantic moments. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, January 23, 2022 Live Updates: Mika Singh promises a music video to Pratik Sehajpal
In one of the clips, they hugged one another. Tejasswi Prakash said she was happy to have found him, and he reciprocated too. However, at the end Tejasswi Prakash was again upset due to Shamita Shetty. She told him that he talks to her when she is not around. He got upset. Karan Kundrra got up from the bench very angrily. The bench shook and he had to steady it. Some people again started blaming Karan Kundrra as a toxic boyfriend. But fans have come forward to defend him strongly. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Asim Riaz and Divya Agrawal to star together in Dur Hua song; fans cannot control their excitement
On the other hand, many fans have slammed the makers for ruining Weekend Ka Vaar with too much focus on TejRan. They are very upset with the poor quality of Bigg Boss 15. Take a look... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan jokes about Shamita Shetty’s equation with Karan Kundrra, 'Confusion ye hai ki Kundrra chahiye ya Bapat’
Bigg Boss 15 will be ending next week. This season has been a colossal failure and we wonder if the makers will do amends the next time round. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's TejRan has been the only highlight. However, their game has been one-dimensional like the others.
