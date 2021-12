Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love saga is witnessing a major change in Bigg Boss 15 house. As the finale is inching closer, the game is getting pretty intense and is leading to disagreements between the couple. In yesterday's episode, we saw TejRan getting into a massive fight after which they allegedly ended their bond. Well, they did or not is yet to be known but fans of Karan Kundrra are extending support to him with full power. The star was spotted crying post the fight with Tejasswi and fans have got all emotional. They are trending 'BE FAIR WITH KARAN' on Twitter and it has become one of the biggest trends. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh makes a SHOCKING revelation; says they are NOT legally married

Men don't cry infront of everyone to gain sympathy they struggle when there's no one around all alone.#KaranKundrra breaks down in the washroom god please give him the all strength needed ? #KKundrraSquad BE FAIR WITH KARAN pic.twitter.com/EA57GLv1Vz — ً (@KKundrraFeeds) December 21, 2021

Sbko roti hue poolwali se fursat mil gae?He's crying so badly! Can u see his eyes? The way TP is continuesly doing stupid things just to show that KK have prob with her win! He have no issue he have issue with unfair biased sanchalak? BE FAIR WITH KARAN#KaranKundrra #TejRan pic.twitter.com/yOuAQ7fOZI — ??????????????? ?️ᵗᵒˣⁱᶜ ˢᵒˡᵒ (@ayeshacreationx) December 21, 2021

We #KKundrraSquad love you unconditionally KK. We are always with you. Don't feel disheartened. If I had the power to convey my message to him ? BE FAIR WITH KARAN #KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad#KaranIsTheBoss pic.twitter.com/FOM2KtU8HN — Raghu Anand (@TheRaghuAnand) December 21, 2021

And people say HE DOESNT GETS EFFECTED or HIS FEELINGS ARE FAKE ????#TejRan BE FAIR WITH KARAN pic.twitter.com/nspXs69Bmq — yeeehaaww (@yeeehaaww1) December 21, 2021

Karan is hurt but won’t give up this easily! Wait for Karan Neeti to bounce back!! BE FAIR WITH KARAN#KaranIsTheBoss @justvoot @VootSelect @OrmaxMedia #KaranKundrra — Meenu Kundra (@Meenukundra) December 21, 2021