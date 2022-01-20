Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's mother was SHOCKED when Salman Khan called her son a 'toxic' boyfriend to Tejasswi Prakash – 'I couldn’t sleep that night'

While Karan Kundrra looked visibly hurt after Salman Khan slammed him for being a toxic boyfriend to Tejasswi Prakash, his mother Suneeta Kundrra was also shocked to see Salman being so harsh on her son on national television.