Karan Kundrra has proved why he is a seasoned veteran when it comes to reality shows. Today, he said that they would do everything to get the map and make their way inside the house. He said it would look stupid if the junglewaasis did not do anything and just stayed put. Karan Kundrra made an alliance with Shamita Shetty. He told her that her stuff would be safe if she supported them. He said he would not take responsibility for the rest of her gang. Shamita Shetty also agreed saying that she did not want this game to be ugly and physical.

The lady did it alone without consulting the two, Pratik Sehajpal or Nishant Bhat. It lead to utter chaos in the trio and now they are not talking to one another. Karan Kundrra's old formula of divide and rule worked really well. Fans have hailed him as a true gamer. Take a look at the tweets...

Undoubtedly it was #KaranKundrra . He payed very smart and impressed us.#BB15 #BiggBoss15 — Sankalp Sahu (@sankkalp_) October 7, 2021

Karan : Donal Tu aaj dikhi hai, Or mera to dil hi aa gya (flirting with her) ? Donal : Tum katar mein ho Karan : ohh mujhe mat bol ye sab Tujhe pata hai na mera naam The way he said omg ...?!

his personality, attitude Just awesome ? #KaranKundra #BiggBoss15 — VᎥŞĦ~~? (@imVish37) October 7, 2021

Kk's energy is overshadowing other contestants presence ?#KaranKundra #BiggBoss15 — Sharma Kusum ♓ (@kkusumm17) October 7, 2021

Bhaisahab ye #KaranKundrra kya sahi banda hai yaar completely loved him

He killed it today???#BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss — Raj Sharma (@RajSharma_19) October 7, 2021

OMG! #KaranKundrra killing it and how! ?

What a clean, classy and clever game! Rocked it! ?#Biggboss15 is already a treat. ?@ColorsTV @kkundrra — Aanchal Chowdhary (@aanch16) October 7, 2021

Nishant And Pratik before Karan's strategy : all janglevasi are stupid, only we have dimag. After KK's Strategy : We are stupid they are very intelligent! ???? My god KK's so damn intelligent! #BB15 #BiggBoss15 #KaranKundra #PratikSehajpal #NishantBhat — Kruti? (@17_igot7) October 7, 2021

KK ne jo aij bajayi hai ?

Wow ?

Ott walo ki pero tale zameen hik gayi ??#BB15#BiggBoss15 #KaranKundra https://t.co/ZOe5SSdhih — Kiara Agarwal (@kiaraagarwal0) October 7, 2021

Right now whole show is running around #KaranKundrra He has strong commanding personality..Everyone listens to his POV.. He knows what to speak , whom to trust and how to play game , feeling like first time gonna support any male contestant in #BiggBoss#BB15 #BiggBoss15 — CA Shubham (@Ca__Shubham) October 7, 2021

After seeing #KaranKundrra 's todays master stroke. I think he would be one tough contender and a finalist too.

He totally flipped the game. #BiggBoss15 #BB15 @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND — Princy Sahu❣? (@Princy_Sahu_) October 7, 2021

Well, it looks like Karan Kundrra is the first prediction for the lambi race ka ghoda. He also had some fun moments as he flirted with Donal Bisht.