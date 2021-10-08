Karan Kundrra has proved why he is a seasoned veteran when it comes to reality shows. Today, he said that they would do everything to get the map and make their way inside the house. He said it would look stupid if the junglewaasis did not do anything and just stayed put. Karan Kundrra made an alliance with Shamita Shetty. He told her that her stuff would be safe if she supported them. He said he would not take responsibility for the rest of her gang. Shamita Shetty also agreed saying that she did not want this game to be ugly and physical. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal and Meisha Iyer get lovey-dovey and snuggle up in the house; we wonder 'Yeh Kab Hua, Kaise Hua'
The lady did it alone without consulting the two, Pratik Sehajpal or Nishant Bhat. It lead to utter chaos in the trio and now they are not talking to one another. Karan Kundrra's old formula of divide and rule worked really well. Fans have hailed him as a true gamer. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, day 6, October 7 Live Updates: Vishal Kotian says he will instigate Shamita Shetty
Well, it looks like Karan Kundrra is the first prediction for the lambi race ka ghoda. He also had some fun moments as he flirted with Donal Bisht. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz lead in votes count; Jay Bhanushali trails shockingly behind
