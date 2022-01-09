Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's sister Meenu on Tejran fights: 'Tejasswi should understand Karan's personality, instead of harassing him'

Karan Kundrra's sister Meenu Kundra has opened up on the constant clashes between Tejasswi Prakash and her brother. The doting sister wishes Teja to be a little polite towards her brother given the age difference.