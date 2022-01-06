TejRan fans have had a tough week. Bigg Boss 15's romantic jodi Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash had a great fight on Tuesday. Things got terrible after he said things like, 'Apni Shakal Dekhi Hai,' and even used the word 'Bhatija' on her. Tejasswi Prakash was fuming and cried her heart out. She said she was done with the show and wanted to leave soon. Post that, Karan Kundrra had a chat with her. Their conversation healed bit of the bitterness. Outside, TejRan fans prayed for a reunion while solos hoped that they would now play just for themselves in the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Covid scare: Devoleena Bhattacharjee undergoes test, other housemates to also be tested

But yesterday they ended up arguing once again. Karan Kundrra was talking to Rashami Desai. Tejasswi Prakash felt they were discussing her and told Karan Kundrra that she left out. They had an argument on the same. On the show, we have seen that KK does not want to discuss the game with Tejasswi Prakash. He says that she sounds very negative about the same. As we know, Karan Kundrra's relatives have been supporting him on social media like Tejasswi Prakash's. A fan asked his sister, Meenu Kundra why she hated Tejasswi so much. This is what she had to say...

Appreciation tweet for @Meenukundra di for being Classy..Sassy and for being so STRONG! ✊#KaranKundrra — ????? ?? ???ℎ? ❀ (@Mohabbbatgirl) January 5, 2022

❤️❤️ — Meenu Kundra (@Meenukundra) January 5, 2022

Please teja ko be accept kardi

karan k leye ache hain

best jore hain❤❤ — zahoor shad (@zahoorshad8) January 5, 2022

Hun-I don't know her from adams to like or dislike her, i just can't stand the way she treats my brother-I dislike the hurt she causes Karan- he is all that matters to me!! — Meenu Kundra (@Meenukundra) January 5, 2022

Well, the Bigg Boss 15 house can be a volatile place. Relationships do suffer. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash come across as terribly possessive about one another. This has impacted their relationship. Now, let us see how things proceed in the real world.