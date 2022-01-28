Bigg Boss 15 has seen a fight between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty that is being talked about a lot on social media. The two ladies got into a nasty argument. As we know, audience came inside the house. Karan Kundrra was a customer while the ladies had to give him a massage. Tejasswi Prakash did not like how Shamita Shetty climbed on top of Karan Kundrra. She called her aunty and said, 'yeh phir se chadh gayee'. Shamita Shetty was left fuming. She told Karan Kundrra that he had no spine and defended his girlfriend even when she was in the wrong. Also Read - Exclusive: Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia answers Google's most asked questions, watch now

Later, Tejasswi Prakash went and said sorry to Shamita Shetty. She insisted that she did not mean it that way. Karan Kundrra told Tejasswi Prakash that she should go and say sorry to the lady. Now, Karanvir Bohra has praised the Swaragini actress for admitting that she is in the wrong.

I did pull her for what she said, but I respect the fact that she apologized and sadly no one spoke about she apologizing to @ShamitaShetty

It takes courage to admit your mistake... everyone in this world is not "doodh ka dhulla."

Way to go @itsmetejasswi #BiggBoss15 https://t.co/9KS6MOfCu2 — Kaaranvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 27, 2022

Shamita Shetty was fuming with Tejasswi Prakash and outside celebs like Gauahar Khan, Bipasha Basu and Kamya Panjabi criticized Tejasswi Prakash in a bad manner. The two women have been rivals since a long time. It seems there will be a rivalry cum catfight based dance at the finale between the two!