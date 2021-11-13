The heartthrob of the nation, will be coming in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15: Weekend Ka Vaar to promote his upcoming venture, Dhamaka. While fans are excited to enjoy the fun conversation between the Luka Chuppi actor and host and megastar , the duo had an interesting chat during the show, which will be a treat for viewers. A source close to the sets revealed an exciting conversation that took place between the two actors. As per the source, "Salman Khan was speaking about what he would be be doing if it wasn't for acting? To which he said he would be a director, if not an actor." The source further adds, "Hearing this, Kartik cheekily replied, "Mujhe bhoolna mat jab aap director ban jao". Both Kartik and Salman enjoyed a good laugh on the subject afterwards." Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Afsana Khan's SHOCKING elimination from Bigg Boss 15; Anupamaa-Anuj's wedding pics go viral; Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod's chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wins hearts and more

Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka, which is set to premiere on Netflix on November 19 is produced by 's RSVP Movies and Films in association with Lotte Cultureworks, Globalgate Entertainment & Lionsgate. It also features and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the OTT release of the film, Kartik Aaryan had said, "Dhamaka has been a very exciting & enriching experience for me as an actor. Working with a maverick like has allowed me to explore & showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences & my fans all around the world on Netflix." On the other hand, Ram Madhvani asserted, "Amita Madhvani and I and our full team at Ram Madhvani Films with the team at RSVP are thrilled that our film Dhamaka will be on Netflix. We know that this is only our first step to a continuing relationship with a platform we highly respect and that will reach national and international audiences."