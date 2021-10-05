Bigg Boss 15 is making news because of one person i.e. Pratik Sehajpal. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant seems to have in with a sole purpose, which is to ensure that all eyes are on him. Yesterday, we saw huge arguments between Pratik Sehajpal - Meisha Iyer, Pratik - Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali. The Ace Of Space contestant was the common factor in all the fights. Pratik's behaviour has annoyed a section of the viewers as well. They feel he goes around picking fights to get visibility. This is what is being perceived inside the house as well. Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Umar Riaz have been particularly critical of his behaviour. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Jay Bhanushali to Karan Kundrra: Here's how much THESE contestants are charging per day for Salman Khan's reality show

In fact, things got a bit nasty between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal. It looks like the later had age-shamed him on the show in a snide manner. Jay Bhanushali also made a comment on his body structure calling him skinny. This was not unnoticed by fans of Pratik Sehajpal. But things went unpleasant when Pratik made a comment on Jay Bhanushali's career. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty misses her special connection Raqesh Bapat; Jay Bhanushali gives her tips to be a Maharashtrian wife

I am so glad that #JayBhanushali put #PrateekSehajpal in his place. How can he talk to an accomplished actor and person like this. Right from the #biggbossott I have been seeing Prateek pick fights to get noticed. I think he has met his match in Jai @BiggBoss #bb15 #biggboss15 — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) October 5, 2021

Many fans reminded Kashmera Shah that everyone is an equal inside the house. There is no categorization of celebs based on age and experience. In fact, Simba Nagpal also spoke about how he felt a little uncomfortable around Jay Bhanushali because of the generation gap. Jay told him that he was in his mid-30's so there was no generation gap to talk about. Pratik and Jay have had a huge spat in the new promo. Let us see how things pan out in the coming days! Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Whom do you support in the 'changing room' spat - Pratik Sehajpal or Miesha Iyer? Vote now