Bigg Boss 15 is seeing rather low TRPs. One of the reasons some of the social media handles and rival fandoms are saying is the the fake love story of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Kashmera Shah who has been a part of Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14 in the recent past is not impressed with the love angle. She feels the two have no chemistry at all, and come across as fake. The actress said this is destroying the game of the two, and it just too boring for neutral viewers who want to see a game and not such nonsensical stuff. A lot of fans of Tejasswi Prakash are saying that her game has become weak after she has apparently fallen for Karan Kundrra. Kashmera Shah said there is no love as she is busy making strategies inside the house. This is what she tweeted last night. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Has Afsana Khan returned to Mumbai for a meeting with the channel creatives for a comeback on Salman Khan's show?
This tweet left people rather upset. The fans of the duo #TejRan slammed her left, right and centre. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Five reasons why getting Shivin Narang as wild card will shake things up in Salman Khan's show
Some days back, she called them fake too. She said she liked their game when they played alone but this whole TejRan thing was rather fake. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: VIP contestants Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat and Umar Riaz decide to send Neha Bhasin in jail; but later change their decision
Kashmera Shah and Gauahar Khan have been rather critical of TejRan inside the house. Let us see if they manage to prove their naysayers if their love story is indeed a genuine one.
