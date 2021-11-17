Bigg Boss 15 is seeing rather low TRPs. One of the reasons some of the social media handles and rival fandoms are saying is the the fake love story of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Kashmera Shah who has been a part of Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14 in the recent past is not impressed with the love angle. She feels the two have no chemistry at all, and come across as fake. The actress said this is destroying the game of the two, and it just too boring for neutral viewers who want to see a game and not such nonsensical stuff. A lot of fans of Tejasswi Prakash are saying that her game has become weak after she has apparently fallen for Karan Kundrra. Kashmera Shah said there is no love as she is busy making strategies inside the house. This is what she tweeted last night. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Has Afsana Khan returned to Mumbai for a meeting with the channel creatives for a comeback on Salman Khan's show?

Last night’s episode I heard someone saying that #Tejaswiprakash has lost her spunk because she is in love. I don’t agree. Where is the love? She is strategising #goodgameplay #TejRan #bb15 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #forcedlove — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) November 16, 2021

This tweet left people rather upset. The fans of the duo #TejRan slammed her left, right and centre. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Five reasons why getting Shivin Narang as wild card will shake things up in Salman Khan's show

I can feel you because this is not a kind of love you were trying to set up for Arti, so we got your definition of love that day when you tried to did that even after knowing about sid and sana, so our #TejRan don't need a certificate from you we are too pure for that — Hermione (@knz_kz) November 16, 2021

Ooo really... Audience don't think soo... Bez ormax list show how much their fandom love's them #KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash always at top... Ab kya ormax bhi biased hai.. And people are loving their bond #tejran ? — Riya Singh (@RiyaSingh2april) November 16, 2021

I usually avoid commenting on celeb tweets, but this is just low. You don't have to like her, but this is pretty much defaming her. Criticize her for the way she acts during tasks or her tone when she speaks...but who are we to make judgements on love being real or not? #BB15 — Afshaan Purvez (@afshverse) November 16, 2021

Was believing everything that #KaranKundrra said and was totally feeling #TejasswiPrakash till she spoke about how their love would be shown in the telecast. When one is in love how can your mind think about a telecast? I thought #lovewasblind #bb15 @ColorsTV @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/lecQcLTrZ5 — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) November 11, 2021

Some days back, she called them fake too. She said she liked their game when they played alone but this whole TejRan thing was rather fake. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: VIP contestants Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat and Umar Riaz decide to send Neha Bhasin in jail; but later change their decision

Though I like them individually I find them utterly boring together. Please spare us. Good luck to them if they are in love but I find this process very (yawn) tedious to watch. Not entertaining at all #bb15 @ColorsTV @VootSelect #boredoutofmyhead pic.twitter.com/kxBYURjy3D — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) November 10, 2021

Kashmera Shah and Gauahar Khan have been rather critical of TejRan inside the house. Let us see if they manage to prove their naysayers if their love story is indeed a genuine one.