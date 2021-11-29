Bigg Boss 15: Kashmera Shah wants THIS contestant to be sent back inside the house

Bigg Boss 15 is one haphazard season. Despite, a lot of permutations and combinations the makers have failed to get the TRPs moving. They are only sliding downwards. We have seen the ouster of Vishal Kotian, Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali from the house. A lot of people felt that Vishal Kotian did not deserve the go. The Birbal actor was slammed by a lot of people, especially guests and media who kept on talking about how he was manipulating people. The show is a bit of about manipulation, and that has been the case since years. In fact, we have seen manipulation in every successful season. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Aishwarya Sharma's Mehendi ceremony, BTS pics from Anupamaa sets go viral, Vikas Gupta on entering Bigg Boss 15 and more

Kashmera Shah has tweeted that it is unfair and foolish from side of makers to evict people. In fact, the unfair eliminations have been a huge cause of concern this season. People like Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya and Simba Nagpal were out because of the decision of their co-contestants. This happened even in Bigg Boss 14 but makers learnt their lesson after getting flak for the ousters of Shehzad Deol and Sara Gurpal. But this time they are doing what they feel is best, which is sad.

Send @vishalkotian go in again. So what if he played a game? Who did not? And above all @BiggBoss is a game so why not let the best player win #BB15 #VishalKotian @ColorsTV — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) November 28, 2021

I am shocked that people that are called on the weekend ka vaar ka panel can actually be disrespectful. How can someone ask who is Jay? Shameful. This goes to show the level of illiteracy. Good defence mere Karan Arjun #jayrocks #bb15 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) October 10, 2021

Vishal Kotian was one of the lesser known names on the show. Yes, his style of talking did come across as cheap but then people have said far worse things on Bigg Boss. He was playing alone so no one can blame him for choosing his alliances. This season, we have supporters coming in every second day. Kashmera Shah has said that makers should give one more chance. What do you feel about her tweet? Let us know...