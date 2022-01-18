Bigg Boss 15 is heading towards its finale. Over the months, the fan following of Pratik Sehajpal has increased. Celebs like Gauahar Khan, VJ Andy, Kishwer Merchantt, Akash Dadlani and others have come out in support of Pratik Sehajpal. Now, Bigg Boss 14 house contestant Kavita Kaushik has given a huge compliment to Pratik Sehajpal. At the initial stage of the show, many Bigg Boss fans only associated Pratik Sehajpal with his angry outbursts and sympathy-taking nature. Over time, it has changed. People feel that Pratik Sehajpal has a better personality than many others on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz OPENS UP about his bond with Rashami Desai; 'There is definitely a liking towards each other but...'

She tweeted, "There is this new guy all over instagram clips n Tv, who looks like young Salman of "Maine pyaar kiya" times, infact more contemporary and funky ! Pratik !! Looks completely like a Star in the making!!" Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's chat with his family leaves fans in awe; 'KUNDRRA FAMILY REUNION' becomes top trend – read tweets

There is this new guy all over instagram clips n Tv, who looks like young Salman of "Maine pyaar kiya" times, infact more contemporary and funky ! Pratik !! Looks completely like a Star in the making !! — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) January 17, 2022

As of now, the top five is Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. There is a tussle between Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. The former reality show contestant has made news for his spat with Karan Kundrra. He considered the latter as his mentor but their relationship fizzled on the show. Fans of Pratik Sehajpal are in love with what Kavita Kaushik has said.

Pratik Sehajpal's sister Prerna is yet to react on it. There are many who feel that Pratik Sehajpal is most deserving to win the show. He worked hard on the advice given by Salman Khan to him.