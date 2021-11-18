Bigg Boss 15: 'Khel gaya ladka,' Fans praise Simba Nagpal as he disqualifies Karan Kundrra for cheating during the VIP task – read tweets

Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat tried to convince Simba Nagpal to give them a chance to continue in the game. Simba ended up choosing Nishant and kicked out Karan from the VIP task.