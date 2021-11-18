In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15, Bigg Boss gave a shock to all the VIP members that the non-VIP members will be getting a chance to steal the VIP seats. The VIPs and the non-VIPs were seen having serious discussions about whom should go ahead to benefit themselves in the game. To everyone's surprise Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were kicked out of the task and Simba Nagpal turned out to be the game changer so far. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 47, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash kicked out of VIP zone
Earlier it was seen that after the jail was introduced in the house, Rajiv Adatia became the first member to enter the same which was decided by the VIP members. And since Rajiv was sent inside the jail, he could not perform the task that would have changed the entire scenario inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejaswwi Prakash's fans pour in love as she breaks down after fight with Nishant Bhat; FIGHT BACK TEJASSWI rules Twitter – read tweets
Tejasswi was the first to be eliminated from the VIP task. Tejasswi and Vishal were the two low performers in the first rounds and Neha Bhasin, who playing the role of Rakshas, chose Vishal to move forward in the game and kicked out Tejasswi. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 all set to welcome THESE many wild card entries into the house; Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Neha Bhasin and other contestants to get stiff competition [Exclusive]
In the second round, a huge fight broke out between Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra as the former accused the latter of cheating. Pratik tried removing the extra weight from Karan's basket, however, Karan fought back saying that Pratik wasn't the one to be involved as Simba Nagpal was in charge.
Karan and Nishant tried to convince Simba to give them a chance to continue in the game. While Karan told Simba that he won't be taking decisions based on his personal equations and will be fair with everyone, Nishant admitted that he gives preferences to his connections and will stand by them. Simba ended up choosing Nishant and kicked out Karan from the task.
Fans were elated to see Simba choosing Nishant over Karan and praised him for his decision. Take a look.
Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.