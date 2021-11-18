In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15, Bigg Boss gave a shock to all the VIP members that the non-VIP members will be getting a chance to steal the VIP seats. The VIPs and the non-VIPs were seen having serious discussions about whom should go ahead to benefit themselves in the game. To everyone's surprise Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were kicked out of the task and Simba Nagpal turned out to be the game changer so far. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 47, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash kicked out of VIP zone

Earlier it was seen that after the jail was introduced in the house, Rajiv Adatia became the first member to enter the same which was decided by the VIP members. And since Rajiv was sent inside the jail, he could not perform the task that would have changed the entire scenario inside the house.

Tejasswi was the first to be eliminated from the VIP task. Tejasswi and Vishal were the two low performers in the first rounds and , who playing the role of Rakshas, chose Vishal to move forward in the game and kicked out Tejasswi.

In the second round, a huge fight broke out between Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra as the former accused the latter of cheating. Pratik tried removing the extra weight from Karan's basket, however, Karan fought back saying that Pratik wasn't the one to be involved as Simba Nagpal was in charge.

Karan and Nishant tried to convince Simba to give them a chance to continue in the game. While Karan told Simba that he won't be taking decisions based on his personal equations and will be fair with everyone, Nishant admitted that he gives preferences to his connections and will stand by them. Simba ended up choosing Nishant and kicked out Karan from the task.

Fans were elated to see Simba choosing Nishant over Karan and praised him for his decision. Take a look.

#SimbaNagpal ko pata he Bhai real or fake koun he .wo 2no side mein tha wo dono ko dekha Pratik , Nishant ke company mein ushe jiyada reality dikhyai diye naa ki fake Jo ki aap log karte ho bhai. — Soham jena (@Sohamjena13) November 17, 2021

Jab jarurat hota hai tab Tejasswi and Karan #SimbaNagpal ke pas jata hai or other time #Simba se baat tak nhi karta .. #SimbaNagpal 's true friends r #PratikSehajpaI , #NishantBhat — Kuntal Roy (@KuntalR97555388) November 17, 2021

#SimbaNagpal rocks fakeran shocks

MISSING SHAMITA IN BB15 — Kuntal Roy (@KuntalR97555388) November 17, 2021

You meant to say #FakeRun ki "Cheating" ?? ?

Simba changed the game, & showed them that he is not the one they can mould, trap or manipulate.

Simba sunta sabki hai but karta apni haii.#SimbaNagpal #BBKingSimba #BiggBoss15 #BB15 #SimbaScads https://t.co/UvlbznvuZZ — Simba Nagpal ? (@Simba_hft25) November 17, 2021

