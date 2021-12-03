The growing tussle between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee has escalated to a whole different level during the BB Games series, in which the non-VIPs have the chance to win prize money of Rs 50 lakh. While Devoleena is the Sanchalak for VIPs, Shamita helms this role for the non-VIPs. And Devoleena's one-sided decisions has left Shamita fuming with anger. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 62, Live Updates: Shamita Shetty refuses to perform saying, 'Shit Sanchalak'
Already this task has resulted in physical fights that turned more ugly when non-VIPs refused to do any given task by the VIP contestants. Umar Riaz made an announcement that he will not do any work, be it kitchen duty or any task given by the VIPs. Karan Kundrra also supported him. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shivangi Joshi gets support as Anandi, Anupamaa-Anuj rule hearts with their sizzling HOT chemistry, Neha Bhasin SLAMS Devoleena and more
The non-VIPs entered inside the room of VIPs and started disturbing everything in the room. Rakhi Sawant asked them to leave the room but all in vain. As Umar ruined VIPs bedsheets, Devoleena also in turn ruined the bedsheets of the non-VIPs. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Karan Kundrra kick Pratik Sehajpal in the b***s? Prerna Sehajpal says, 'My blood is boiling'
Later Bigg Boss called all the non-VIP contestants to enquire about their actions inside the house. As a result, Bigg Boss declared that the only way to earn the prize money for the non-VIP members will be through tasks only and nothing else. The VIPs then decided to make decisions in their favour so that they will keep all the money and won't even handover immunity to the non-VIPs.
During the sword making task, Devoleena and other VIP members disapproved all the figures made by the non-VIPs. This irked Shamita to a great extent. She declared that she won't participate in the next round and called the VIPs 'Shit Sanchalak.'
Viewers also seem to be unhappy with Devoleena as a Sanchalak. They are now demanding the makers to kick out Devoleena for her rude behaviour and being unfair with the non-VIPs. They have now poured in support for Shamita who is the Sanchalak of the non-VIPs.
