The growing tussle between and has escalated to a whole different level during the BB Games series, in which the non-VIPs have the chance to win prize money of Rs 50 lakh. While Devoleena is the Sanchalak for VIPs, Shamita helms this role for the non-VIPs. And Devoleena's one-sided decisions has left Shamita fuming with anger. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 62, Live Updates: Shamita Shetty refuses to perform saying, 'Shit Sanchalak'

Already this task has resulted in physical fights that turned more ugly when non-VIPs refused to do any given task by the VIP contestants. Umar Riaz made an announcement that he will not do any work, be it kitchen duty or any task given by the VIPs. Karan Kundrra also supported him. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shivangi Joshi gets support as Anandi, Anupamaa-Anuj rule hearts with their sizzling HOT chemistry, Neha Bhasin SLAMS Devoleena and more

The non-VIPs entered inside the room of VIPs and started disturbing everything in the room. asked them to leave the room but all in vain. As Umar ruined VIPs bedsheets, Devoleena also in turn ruined the bedsheets of the non-VIPs. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Karan Kundrra kick Pratik Sehajpal in the b***s? Prerna Sehajpal says, 'My blood is boiling'

Later Bigg Boss called all the non-VIP contestants to enquire about their actions inside the house. As a result, Bigg Boss declared that the only way to earn the prize money for the non-VIP members will be through tasks only and nothing else. The VIPs then decided to make decisions in their favour so that they will keep all the money and won't even handover immunity to the non-VIPs.

During the sword making task, Devoleena and other VIP members disapproved all the figures made by the non-VIPs. This irked Shamita to a great extent. She declared that she won't participate in the next round and called the VIPs 'Shit Sanchalak.'

Viewers also seem to be unhappy with Devoleena as a Sanchalak. They are now demanding the makers to kick out Devoleena for her rude behaviour and being unfair with the non-VIPs. They have now poured in support for Shamita who is the Sanchalak of the non-VIPs.

Take a look.

#BiggBoss15 if the VIPs wanted to bring fun and energy in house they could have selected 3 people in task and told their preferences rather they spoiled it and made it boring #ShamithaShetty is right no need to play when the judgement is wrong always #BB15 #colors hating #Devon — Aarushi Goyal (@AarushiGoyal110) December 2, 2021

@ShamitaShetty played the tasks with dignity, Even when she was sanchalok she was completely fair. On the other hand @Devoleena_23 or #Dumboleena is totally biased and brainless. #ShamithaShetty #BB15 #biggboss15 — Rosie (@Rosie01Rose) December 2, 2021

#ShamitaShetty Suffers so much in this show she is the only contestant Who showed every side of her personality .. The way she tolerates every shit .. is amazing..

STAY STRONG SHAMITA..

QUEEN SHAMITA #ShamithaShetty — chjamal? (@jamalch_) December 2, 2021

#DevoleenaBhattacharjee asking #ShamithaShetty who the hell is she without Shetty!!I want to know who the hell Pottyleena is&whats her identity??Gopi bahu-just one show&inspite of coming back in every season of BB nobody gives her work! — Priyanka Gupta (@bukupri) December 2, 2021

