The age-shaming of Shamita Shetty by Karan Kundrra in Bigg Boss 15 seems to be the most discussed things on social media so far. In the heat of the moment, Karan Kundrra ended up saying 'Aunty Ko Samjha Dena'. This happened after he heard Shamita Shetty calling them classless. Karan Kundrra got a lot of flak from Shamita Shetty's fans and others on social media. Kashmera Shah, Neha Bhasin and Shamita's mom Sunanda also said that this needs to stop. Now, some fans are sharing some screenshots of what looks like a social media spat between Kushal Tandon and Prince Narula on the matter. The authenticity of the tweets cannot be guaranteed as it looks like both decided to delete them and move on.

Kushal Tandon looked rather upset with Karan Kundrra allegedly referring to him as a Jananni for age-shaming Shamita. In the screenshot, we can see Kushal allegedly saying that everyone including Karan Kundrra seemed to be charging into Pratik Sehajpal like a pack of dogs. He said that Pratik was a graceful tiger. It is no secret that many people hate Pratik Sehajpal on the show. He is the most popular contestant from Bigg Boss OTT and a threat for all. Pratik Sehajpal has a fanbase outside as well. Prince Narula who is a close friend of Karan Kundrra did not take lightly to what Kushal Tandon allegedly said about him.

Waah #princenarula bhai shi bola aapne or iss chutiye ne to na phle kuch kia tha na ab to soch rha hoga #biggboss me hi gandagi faila deta hu or #KaranKundrra bhai ko bol rha h i know samne to ye dikhga vi nhi bolna to durr ki bat? @princenarula88 pic.twitter.com/1fNesD0TAU — Viren (@imrealviren) October 7, 2021

Mr. Righteous @KushalT2803 calling out an ageist comment by being his misogynistic self. Dikhava ke liye bhi akal ki zarurat hoti hai.#KushalTandon #KaranKundrra #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/9Mv3uQMdSF — Vianca Batra (@BBFan_V) October 7, 2021

Narula allegedly tweeted back reminding Kushal Tandon that he seems to have forgot how they treated Tanisha Mukerji in their season. He also reportedly said that Jannani cannot be used as an insult as a man comes to this world from a woman. He also told him to say these things in front of Karan Kundrra and see his reaction. We do not know if the tweets indeed happened or not but surely these two men are firing up the Bigg Boss 15 stage.