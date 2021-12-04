Bigg Boss 15 has been a rather dull season. Pratik Sehajpal is one contestant who has stood out. While he is not entertaining, one thing that is undeniable is his commitment for the show. Last night, there was a task where they had to make swords from mud. During the task, things got heated between Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. The latter has alleged that Karan Kundrra has kicked him 'in the box' with an intent to cause hurt. Karan Kundrra has denied the same. If this was not all, then Tejasswi Prakash told him that even his hand goes to inappropriate places in the heat of a task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Uske bulane se aap ho jaati ho kya?' Salman Khan loses cool over Shamita Shetty's 'pairon ki jutti' issue with Abhijeet Bichakule

Fans are rather upset seeing what is happening with Pratik Sehajpal on the show. He has been hit on more than a couple of occasions. Yesterday, we saw the celebrities supporting Pratik Sehajpal especially Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Now, Kamya Panjabi, Gauahar Khan and VJ Andy have come out in support of the young man. Kamya Panjabi has said it is high time that Pratik gets the trophy as he is the most deserving person.

STAY STRONG PRATIK

Now lift the damn trophy n show it to each one of them in that house! So bloody disappointing BiggBoss! #BB15 @ColorsTV #PratikSehajpaI — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 4, 2021

This season is Pratik all the way ! #BB15 after everything he is being subjected to he still doesn’t lose respect for the game and others . He is a true fan of the show aur woh dikhta hai . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 4, 2021

Pratik Sehajpal is known to be hot-headed. On the show, he has shown his aggressive side, and also his friendship towards Nishant Bhat and Neha Bhasin. Outside, his sister Prerna is spearheading the campaign for the young man. It looks like he has sealed his place in the top four.