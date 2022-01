Bigg Boss 15 has become quite interesting now. The housemates are doing whatever they can to stay in the house and not get eliminated. is the new sanchalak and that has resulted in many changes in the house.

11:40 pm Pratik is injured During the cycle task, Pratik is injured and his nose starts bleeding. The task is paused for a while as he gets medical attention.

11:38 pm Tejasswi cries during the cyle task Tejasswi us trying to defend her cycle from Pratik tries his best to take a part from her cycle. Pratik accuses her of hitting him. She is in tears.

11:31 pm Devoleena and Tejasswi have an argument Devoleena and Tejasswi have a war of words. Devoleena tells her that she is playing the woman card.

11:17 pm Tejasswi tells Pratik that she doesn't trust Shamita Tejasswi and Pratik are having a talk. She tells him that she doesn't trust Shamita at all.

11:16 pm Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash have a talk In a conversation with Tejasswi, Rashami tells her that she needs her support. Rashami tells her that she had put her in a spot in the past.

11:11 pm Nishant Bhat breaks down While Nishant is having a conversation with Rakhi Sawant, he starts crying. He says he is the one who is impacted all the time. Rakhi tells him that she will support her.

11:08 pm Karan Kundrra calls Tejasswi Prakash a chudail In a conversation with Nishant Bhat, Karan calls Tejasswi a chudail. They are talking about Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi.

11:08 pm Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal get into a fight In the cycle task, Tejasswi and Pratik are involved in a cycle task. Pratik accuses Tejasswi of hitting him with a tool.