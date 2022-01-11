Bigg Boss 15 Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash says ‘I love you’ to Karan Kundrra; adds they shouldn’t doubt each other
It seems Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Karan Kundrra have sorted their differences inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The house will also get a new captain and she is reportedly Shamita Shetty.
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1