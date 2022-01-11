A new captain will be selected on Bigg Boss 15 and according to reports, it is . Reportedly, she is also the new VIP contestant. We have to see now how that impacts equations in the house.

Live Blog 11:40 pm Rashami and Karan have a talk Rashami tells Karan that she doesn’t consider Tejasswi Prakash as a friend. She adds that Tejasswi should not come in between the bond that they have. Rashami tells Karan that she doesn’t consider Tejasswi Prakash as a friend. She adds that Tejasswi should not come in between the bond that they have.

11:29 pm Shamita is the new captain Shamita and Karan are left in the game. Pratik chooses Shamita as the captain. Shamita and Karan are left in the game. Pratik chooses Shamita as the captain.

11:13 pm Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Tejasswi Prakash have an argument Devoleena and Tejasswi get into an argument after Devoleena breaks Tejasswi’s tomb. Devoleena says she is playing according to convenience. Tejasswi says she is not her friend. Devoleena and Tejasswi get into an argument after Devoleena breaks Tejasswi’s tomb. Devoleena says she is playing according to convenience. Tejasswi says she is not her friend.

11:07 pm Nishant Bhat doesn’t want Rakhi to be the captain Nishant Bhat feels Rakhi Sawant won’t be a fair captain and wants someone else to be given that responsibility. Nishant Bhat feels Rakhi Sawant won’t be a fair captain and wants someone else to be given that responsibility.

11:03 pm Zombie task to get new captain Bigg Boss gives a new zombie task to contestants. Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the contestants who are competing to be the captain. Bigg Boss gives a new zombie task to contestants. Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the contestants who are competing to be the captain.

10:57 pm Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra hug each other Tejasswi Prakash tells Karan Kundrra that she loves him. She says that they should remain together no matter what. She also says that they should not doubt each other. Tejasswi Prakash tells Karan Kundrra that she loves him. She says that they should remain together no matter what. She also says that they should not doubt each other.

10:54 pm Rashami Desai accuses Abhijit Bichukale of backbiting In a conversation, Rashami Desai accuses Abhijit of backbiting. She hints that he is not trustworthy. In a conversation, Rashami Desai accuses Abhijit of backbiting. She hints that he is not trustworthy.