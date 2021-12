11:29 pm

Tejasswi tells Karan that he did not stand by her while talking to Shamita. He says that he can’t take this any more and wants to take a break. He says they should think about their relationship outside the house. Tejasswi tells him that he has been her strength and now he is going away. ‘I love you bolne ke pehle break-up kar raha hai?’ she says and asks him if he wants to break-up. He says no.